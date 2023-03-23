Annual General Meeting - Summary

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S was held today, Thursday March 23, 2023.



Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting



• Approval of the audited Annual Report 2022, including the Board of Director’s proposal that this year’s profits are transferred to retained comprehensive income. Consequently, no dividend will be distributed.

• Discharge of Management and the Board of Directors from their liabilities.

• Approval of the Remuneration Report 2022 (advisory vote).

• The Board of Director’s proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2023.

Elections

As proposed by the Board of directors, Peter Nilsson, René Svendsen-Tune, Jutta af Rosenborg, Are Dragesund, and Franck Falezan were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Further, Ole Kristian Jödahl, Bengt Thorsson, and Viveka Ekberg were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.



Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

• The Board of Directors’ proposal for amendments to the remuneration policy for the Company to authorize the Board of Directors to issue warrants and include this authorization in the Articles of Association.

• The Board of Directors’ proposal for extending the Company’s authorization to purchase treasury shares.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

At the constituting Board meeting, the Board elected Peter Nilsson as Chair and René Svendsen-Tune as Deputy Chair. Jutta af Rosenborg was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee and Viveka Ekberg was elected as ordinary member. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee while René Tune-Svendsen and Franck Falezan were elected as ordinary members. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Are Dragesund was elected as ordinary member.

Investor Relations, Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Media Relations, Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

