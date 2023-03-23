The Global Sales And Marketing Business Process Outsourcing Market size is expected to reach $49.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sales And Marketing Business Process Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Service Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435098/?utm_source=GNW

Sales and marketing business process outsourcing has become widely relevant, as firms today heavily rely on outsourcing. By outsourcing, the business may collaborate with knowledgeable markets who complete the task of sales and marketing for them and also provide them with guidance.



Being surrounded by professionals is usually advantageous, particularly if they are focused on advancing company growth and supplying the customer with fresh market perspectives. Simply put, sales and marketing business process outsourcing will efficiently and swiftly increase revenue. A successful business relies heavily on business process outsourcing (BPO) for sales and marketing. Working with teams worldwide is now simpler than ever owing to the quickly evolving technologies of today.



Today’s vertical functions range from traditional back-office duties like accounting, data processing, and payroll processing to digital services like customer support positions, contact center operations, as well as social media interactions. As a result, the staff can concentrate more on its core responsibilities instead of trying to pick up new abilities by outsourcing the task to a firm that excels in it instead of having to assist in-house resources.



For brands, providing meaningful consumer experiences is the emerging front in the market. Today’s consumers want marketers to provide the appropriate user experiences at the appropriate times during each engagement. However, due to the growing complexity, creating a seamless brand experience is still a challenge.



Therefore, chief marketing officers (CMOs) look for knowledgeable international partners who can engage, run, and scale marketing administration projects, resulting in enhanced impact and marketing-led growth. An adaptive marketing operating model centered on the consumer and powered by intelligence to create amazing experiences across the organization is necessary to sustain this growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The effects of COVID-19 caused social and economic upheavals and complicated the process of outsourcing tasks. Nonetheless, these disruptions’ effects on corporate operations are anticipated to ultimately fuel the industry. By reorganizing Business Continuity Plans or BCP to a distributed crew, BPO organizations have altered their business models. To create a more dependable business model that can withstand an unanticipated interruption like the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses acknowledged the significance of disaster recovery and continuous operations planning. Therefore, the pandemic harmed the sales and marketing business process outsourcing market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising use of cloud computing in the business process outsourcing industry



Industry insiders claim that during the past five years, customer demand for multi-channel communications has skyrocketed. This transformation in customer management presents a substantial opportunity for BPO service providers. BPOs have been investing in the equipment and skills necessary to provide a variety of social media and digital content management services over the past few years. These services include anything from monitoring social media to gathering company analytics and taking client feedback into account.



Increasing requirements for business agility, time effectiveness, and overall efficiency



In today’s era of digitization, BPO has developed into a simple and affordable approach used worldwide. Every firm in the world is characterized by a perpetual dynamic. With a constantly changing internal and external environment, business agility aids a company in maintaining its highest capability in terms of profitability and personnel. Moreover, it enables businesses to create and provide goods and services more efficiently, transforming market disruption into a competitive asset and flourishing in challenging situations.



Market Restraining Factors



Growing concerns about privacy and data security



Since data security is now more crucial than ever, many individuals are interested in learning how BPO businesses handle data security. However, even though BPO is becoming more and more popular, many businesses worry that dealing with a third-party business process outsourcing company for their operations like sales and marketing would compromise their data security. As a result, strict government laws and regulations are needed to maintain privacy and data security. However, laws are not always efficient and helpful.



Service Type Outlook



Based on service type, the sales and marketing business process outsourcing market is categorized into sales and marketing. The marketing segment procured a considerable growth rate in the sales and marketing business process outsourcing market in 2021. Reduced staffing needs, training expenses, and resource allocation are a few advantages of offshoring or nearshoring the marketing process. One of the key drivers of the segment’s expansion has been the widespread use of digital marketing, particularly with the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.



End-Use Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the sales and marketing business process outsourcing market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, retail, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment acquired the largest revenue share in the sales and marketing business process outsourcing market in 2021. In response to telecommunications companies’ needs, BPO has proven to be a wise strategy for telecommunications companies looking to broaden and improve their offerings. The cost and resources associated with in-house hiring are high and include office space, wages, IT infrastructure, training, and maintenance.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the sales and marketing business process outsourcing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the sales and marketing business process outsourcing market in 2021. Major market participants may be found in North America. Many firms have led to the wider adoption of sales & marketing BPO services and solutions throughout the region’s diverse businesses and industries. Moreover, Mexico has a large BPO industry because of affordable labor prices and a time zone comparable to that of the United States, making it attractive to businesses operating in the neighboring nations for services like call centers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Genpact Limited, Infosys Limited, NCR Corporation, Teleperformance SE, Wipro Limited, Amdocs Limited, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Sales and Marketing Business Process Outsourcing Market



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Accenture took over The Stable, a business that links consumers with brands. With this acquisition, The Stable would provide omnichannel commerce potentiality and proficiency which would make revenue growth all over DTC channels and marketplaces and thus would enable Accenture to serve customers effectively.



Jan-2022: Genpact acquired Hoodoo Digital, a full-service digital experience consultancy provider. With this acquisition, Hoodoo digital’s expertise in providing excellent customer experience through innovation all over multiple industries would be utilized in adding Genpact’s Rightpoint capabilities to empower clients to manage content, commerce, and marketing functioning.



Dec-2021: Teleperformance completed the acquisition of Senture, a BPO operator in the US. Through this acquisition, Senture expertise in delivering crucial services to clients in the US would empower Teleperformance’s citizen lines of service.



Oct-2020: Accenture completed the acquisition of B2B Sales Firm N3, a B2B sales firm. This acquisition would fuse N3’s cloud-based AI/ML technology with Accenture’s SynOps platform allowing Accenture to synthesize multiple interactions points into useful insights facilitating clients to accelerate sales growth.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Accenture expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, a cloud computing services provider, for the generation of new solutions with the use of data and AI. Through this partnership, Google cloud would enable Accenture to deliver an enhanced digital core to the clients by providing Google Cloud infrastructure and the best cloud experience.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Oct-2021: Wipro Limited introduced Technology Business Management (TBM) Practice, developed in partnership with Apptio, a business management software technology company. TBM would empower Wipro to offer solutions that facilitate businesses to comprehend the cost, quality, and worthiness of their technology investments.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End Use



• IT & Telecommunication



• BFSI



• Healthcare



• Manufacturing



• Retail



• Others



By Service Type



• Sales



• Marketing



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Accenture PLC



• Capgemini SE



• Genpact Limited



• Infosys Limited



• NCR Corporation



• Teleperformance SE



• Wipro Limited



• Amdocs Limited



• Automatic Data Processing, Inc.



• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________