Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Global Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030: Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Filters and Filtration Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mechanical Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas Phase Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 197 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- A.L.Filter
- AAF International
- Aerospace America Inc.
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Airex Filter Corporation
- AIRTECH Japan Ltd.
- Atlas Copco
- Blueair AB
- Bruce Air Filter Company
- Camfil Group
- Clarcor Air Filtration Products Inc.
- Clarcor Industrial Air
- Cummins Filtration
- Cummins Inc.
- Delta Filtration
- Donaldson Co. Inc.
- Filtration Group Inc.
- Filtration Systems Products Inc.
- Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
- Freudenberg Group
- GVS Group
- Koch Filter Corporation
- Lydall Inc.
- Nordic Air Filtration A/S
- Purafil Inc.
- Sogefi SpA
- Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.
- Trion Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|678
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$10.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Air Filters and Filtration Equipment
- Composition of the Air We Inhale by Component (in %)
- Classification of Air Filters Based on Filtration Capacity
- Classification of Air Filters Based on Filter Media
- Classification of Air Filters Based on Form Factor & Functionality
- Operating Characteristics of Air Filters
- Air Filters and Filtration Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Product Segment Analysis
- Mechanical Air Filters: Largest Product Category
- HEPA Air Filters Accelerate Overall Growth in Mechanical Air Filters Vertical
- Gas-phase Air Filters Assume Importance
- Electronic Air Filters Make a Cut
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- World Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- STable Economic Scenario Poised to Improve Prospects for Air Filtration Equipment
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (in %) by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
- COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- A Note on Leading Players in the Air Filtration Equipment Market
- Mergers & Acquisitions and Geographic Expansions: The Current Norm
- Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace
- Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable
- Recent Market Activity
- Air Filters and Filtration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth
- Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
- Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke
- Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2019
- Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2020E): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and Others
- Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
- Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Key WHO Facts on Asthma
- Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)
- Growing Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well
- Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor
- Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth
- Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical
- Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam
- HVAC Air Filters Gain Traction amid Rising Infrastructure Spending and Growing Deployments of Air Conditioning Units
- Infrastructure Projects on Growth Trajectory Worldwide
- World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
- Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2025)
- Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe
- Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
- Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
- A Note on Current State of Air Conditioners Industry
- Global Sales of Air Conditioning Systems in Million Units for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
- Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters
- STable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
- Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
- Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals Opportunities in the Aftermarket
- Average Age (In Years) of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in the US in the Year 2010, 2014 & 2018
- Average Age (In Years) of Cars in the EU (2018): Breakdown by Country
- Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Air Filters
- Persistent Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination in Food & Beverage Processing Plants Boosts Prospects
- Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas Turbine Inlet Air Filters
- Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines
- Global Gas Turbine Inlet Filter Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa
- Relevancy of Air Quality in Nuclear Power Plants Bodes Well
- Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects
- Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Demand
- Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
- Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non-Woven Fabric Media
- Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Norms
- Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters
- Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
- Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Rise in Prominence
- Cartridge Air Filters: New Filter Media Comes to the Fore to Spur Demand
- Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air Filtration Equipment
- Filter Media Advancements Improve Overall Capabilities of Air Filtration Equipment
- Synteq(R) Filter Media and PowerCore(R) Dust Collection Technology
- NanoWave(TM): A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass
- Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development
- Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components Development
- Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters
- A Review of Select Recent Innovations in the Air Filtration Equipment Domain
- EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space Constraints
- The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution
- UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters
- HemiPleat(R) FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame Retardant Features
- Capaceon(TM) and Nanoweb(R) for Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption
- OptiAir(TM) and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies
- Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde
- Ford's Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and Gaseous Pollutions
- Regulatory Environment Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Air Filtration Equipment
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- ASHRAE IAQ Standards
- Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools
- Criteria for Improved IAQ
- Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels
- ENERGY STAR Indoor Air Package
- A Note on Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency
- Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
- Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rising Living Standards & Disposable Incomes
- Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
- Stiff Competition from Existing Air Cleaning Technologies
- Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations
- Need for Improved Capabilities to Capture Nano-size Particles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwks1f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment