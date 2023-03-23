Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Global Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030: Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Filters and Filtration Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mechanical Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas Phase Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 678 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Air Filters and Filtration Equipment

Composition of the Air We Inhale by Component (in %)

Classification of Air Filters Based on Filtration Capacity

Classification of Air Filters Based on Filter Media

Classification of Air Filters Based on Form Factor & Functionality

Operating Characteristics of Air Filters

Air Filters and Filtration Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Mechanical Air Filters: Largest Product Category

HEPA Air Filters Accelerate Overall Growth in Mechanical Air Filters Vertical

Gas-phase Air Filters Assume Importance

Electronic Air Filters Make a Cut

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

STable Economic Scenario Poised to Improve Prospects for Air Filtration Equipment

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (in %) by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

A Note on Leading Players in the Air Filtration Equipment Market

Mergers & Acquisitions and Geographic Expansions: The Current Norm

Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace

Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable

Recent Market Activity

Air Filters and Filtration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2019

Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2020E): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and Others

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Key WHO Facts on Asthma

Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

Growing Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well

Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor

Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth

Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical

Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam

HVAC Air Filters Gain Traction amid Rising Infrastructure Spending and Growing Deployments of Air Conditioning Units

Infrastructure Projects on Growth Trajectory Worldwide

World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2025)

Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

A Note on Current State of Air Conditioners Industry

Global Sales of Air Conditioning Systems in Million Units for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters

STable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Average Age (In Years) of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in the US in the Year 2010, 2014 & 2018

Average Age (In Years) of Cars in the EU (2018): Breakdown by Country

Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Air Filters

Persistent Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination in Food & Beverage Processing Plants Boosts Prospects

Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas Turbine Inlet Air Filters

Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines

Global Gas Turbine Inlet Filter Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa

Relevancy of Air Quality in Nuclear Power Plants Bodes Well

Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects

Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Demand

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non-Woven Fabric Media

Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Norms

Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters

Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Rise in Prominence

Cartridge Air Filters: New Filter Media Comes to the Fore to Spur Demand

Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air Filtration Equipment

Filter Media Advancements Improve Overall Capabilities of Air Filtration Equipment

Synteq(R) Filter Media and PowerCore(R) Dust Collection Technology

NanoWave(TM): A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass

Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development

Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components Development

Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters

A Review of Select Recent Innovations in the Air Filtration Equipment Domain

EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space Constraints

The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution

UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters

HemiPleat(R) FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame Retardant Features

Capaceon(TM) and Nanoweb(R) for Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption

OptiAir(TM) and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies

Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde

Ford's Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and Gaseous Pollutions

Regulatory Environment Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Air Filtration Equipment

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

ASHRAE IAQ Standards

Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools

Criteria for Improved IAQ

Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels

ENERGY STAR Indoor Air Package

A Note on Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency

Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Living Standards & Disposable Incomes

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Stiff Competition from Existing Air Cleaning Technologies

Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations

Need for Improved Capabilities to Capture Nano-size Particles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwks1f

