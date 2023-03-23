Sunflower Oil Market Size to Reach USD 23.5 billion by 2030 Expanding at 5.00% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunflower Oil Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Sunflower Oil Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Sunflower Oil Market could thrive at a rate of 5.00% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 23.5 billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Native to North and Central America, sunflowers (Helianthus) are widely farmed for their seeds, flowers, and oil production. Worldwide, the food, energy, and chemical industries utilize much seed-derived oil. Yet one of the things driving the market growth is how widely it is used in the food business. Sunflower seed oil is the fourth most popular vegetable oil eaten worldwide, according to a study published in Oilseeds & fats Crops and Lipids 2020. The oil is rich in linoleic acid, oleic acid,and other vital components that lower harmful cholesterol levels in the body. This has gradually boosted its use as a healthy cooking and frying oil in households and food processing facilities. Moreover, vegan mayonnaise, cheese, spreads, and cosmetics can be made with this oil. Thus, these variables work together to increase demand over the foreseeable period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 23.5 billion CAGR 5.00% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Widespread use of healthful cooking oils due to rising health and wellness trends

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Sunflower Oil industry include

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC)

Colorado Mills

Bunge Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Parakh Group

Rein Oil CC

AAK AB

Macjerry Sunfloweroil Co. Ltd.

Kaissaoil

March 2023

India purchases sunflower oil, the largest importer of vegetable oil in the world, from the Black Sea region, which produces 60% of the world's sunflower oil and exports 76%. To maintain food supplies from Ukraine via its Black Sea ports, the 120-day Black Sea Grain Initiative, first negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey last July and extended in November, must be renewed on March 18.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The use of sunflower oil in personal care products is very prevalent. In addition to its application in the healthcare sector, sunflower oil is anticipated to be in high demand among cosmetics manufacturers. Throughout the anticipated period, rising consumer demand for sunscreen, face masks, and eye treatments will help the global market for sunflower oil grow. Additionally, rising demand for oil-based personal care products devoid of chemicals among cosmetics consumers is anticipated to fuel the global sunflower oil market.

Market Restraints:

The availability of replacement edible oils with comparable nutritional properties, such as olive, canola, and coconut oil, constrains its market growth. High wax content oils like sunflower require more filtration and dewaxing during production, which adds to the cost. Because of this, the final product's price will rise, making it more expensive than other conventional oils like soybean, palm, and groundnut. As a result, it also contributes to the inadequate adaptation of this economy in various rising economies. Several producers are investing in technologies and mineral fortification of edible oils to preserve the oil's vital elements during production.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic epidemic has had a significant negative effect on the international economy and interrupted supply chain operations everywhere. The growth of the sunflower seed and oil sector has been adversely impacted by the government's enactment of trade restrictions and lockdowns. The food service and HoReCa (hotel, restaurant, and café) industries have suffered due to consumers' desire to stay home. The major oil exporting nations have been severely impacted by the rise in edible oil prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) reports that imported edible oil has decreased by 5% to 14.2 million tonnes. This resulted from the supply chain disruption and decreased consumption by the low-income consumer category. The business is anticipated to speed up in the ensuing years as supply chain, and logistical disruptions have begun to subside and countries lift trade embargoes.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The type segment in the market include Linoleic Oil and Mid-oleic and High-oleic Oil.

By Application

Food & beverages, biofuel, personal care have been the top industry applications in the study.

Regional Insights

Europe clinches the leading position in the market, Due to the region's significant rise in natural neutral oil consumption, the market for natural neutral oil is expanding steadily. Sunflower oil's high content of unsaturated fatty acids and high smoke point are two aspects that have contributed to its rapid uptake in the area. Due to their hectic lifestyles, European consumers choose healthier cooking oils to support their health. As a result, both the family and the food service industry now consume much more oil. Such developments have facilitated the commercial expansion of sunflower oil in the area.

Asia Pacific market is growing due to the widespread use of sunflower oil in producing bakery, snack, and candy goods. Along with this, partly hydrogenated oils (PHO), which have harmful effects on health, are being reduced in consumption by the governments of many Asian nations.

The American market is growing slowing due to its extensive use in food preparations and animal feed, there are many potential for the industry to flourish in the years to come.

