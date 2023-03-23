The Global Salon Chairs Market size is expected to reach $17.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Salon Chairs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Mechanism, By Salon Types, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435097/?utm_source=GNW

The salon chair offers plenty of space for sitting. The salon chair is strong and comfortable since it is made with high-quality metal and leather materials and sensitive craftsmanship. It could free up hands and stop the user from falling if it had railings.



Every barbershop and spa uses salon chairs as their standard form of sitting. Salon chairs may be divided into two categories: hydraulic and electric reclining salon chairs. The cylinder’s air is let out, enabling the hydraulic chair’s height to be changed. The spring forces the cylinder to expand if no one is sitting on the chair. Based on the height of the consumer, salon chairs provide comfort and adjustable seating.



The quiet motor that moves an electric reclining chair to the correct position is controlled by a hand-held remote control or a built-in button. The enhancement of comfort and flexibility in salon and beauty spa services is one of the significant reasons encouraging the development of salon chairs in the market. In addition, the number of independent salon chairs has increased due to the surge in demand for manicure and pedicure services since more people are becoming mindful of their looks.



Since consumers in developed cities spend more money on opulent services such as personal and beauty care, upscale salons and hairdressing firms have emerged. The expansion of salon shops into supermarkets, hypermarkets, and shopping malls is another development that is anticipated to increase the number of salons and, consequently, assist the expansion of the salon chairs market throughout the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Spas and salons have suffered major losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The salon chair market was incapable of growing due to the protracted shutdown that lasted more than a year in several countries. Following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, non-essential businesses were swiftly shut down, allowing residents to leave their houses only to do necessary duties. Salons and other ancillary beauty services were the first firms to close, which had a tremendous impact on the industry. Customers had to postpone their appointments to the personal grooming facilities and services due to the shelter-in-place orders. As a result, the market for salon chairs declined during the lockdown.



Market Growth Factors



Growing number of malls and specialty stores, salons, modern technology, and urban development



Salons and hairdressers are prevalent in affluent cities where individuals are willing to spend money on pleasures. Due to the high class and high spending clients that frequent these areas, salons and hairdressing stores have been constructed. Nowadays, there are supermarkets, hypermarkets, and malls in emerging nations as well. People are also beginning to explore new trends and spend money on leisure and self-care. As a result, salons and hairdressers are creating franchises and store chains in cities as infrastructure and upscale activities increase. The salon chair market is benefiting from all these changes in the salon industry.



Consumer preferences and personal well-being are changing.



The spa and beauty salon sector is thriving because of consumers’ changing views regarding personal care and their ongoing desire to improve overall well-being. As consumer desire to enhance their appearance and well-being has grown, so needs wellness solutions. To meet the growing need for distinctive spa and beauty services, spa centers and salons continuously endeavor to expand their offers by focusing on shifting consumer preferences. Due to an increasing desire for a healthy lifestyle, it is anticipated that demand for spas and beauty salons will increase throughout the projected period.



Market Restraining Factors



High prices and the availability of alternatives for salons are obstacles to the expansion.



Modern salons pose a severe threat to small salons. These salons charge extra since they are well-equipped and provide a variety of treatments. In addition, these salons offer top-notch services, and one can buy electric and multifunctional salon chairs. However, small salon proprietors cannot afford high-quality salon chairs, which account for a significant portion of the salon and grooming sector in developing nations, due to high rates and wide economic disparities. Unfortunately, these services have had a detrimental effect on the market for salon chairs.



Mechanism Outlook



Based on mechanism, the salon chair market is segmented into electric, and hydraulic. The electric chair segment covered a considerable revenue share in the salon chair market in 2021. This is due to the increased desire for comfort from clients receiving services. These electric barber chairs may be the ideal choice for salon furnishings. It may dazzle everybody who enters the salon. It appears like a recliner and merely offers the person sitting on it the highest relaxation and pleasure.



Salon Type Outlook



By salon types, the salon chair market is bifurcated into hybrid salons, hair care salon, facial & skin care salon and others. The hybrid salons segment projected the maximum revenue share in the salon chair market in 2021. The business model for hybrid salons combines components from spas, salons, aesthetic clinics, stores, and other elements. Although the idea is not new, a variety of companies are already making their mark in the market. Some sites even include bars, event rooms, and cosmetic services. Entrepreneurs in the personal and beauty care services sector are opening hybrid salons and getting positive feedback from their customers.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the salon chair market is categorized into direct Sales and indirect sales. In 2021, the indirect sales segment held the highest revenue share in the salon chair market. Resellers offer goods to clients directly in physical establishments, retail or wholesale. However, instead of waiting for the direct sales staff to deliver their goods, someone can buy a salon chair from a well-known local retailer. This sales channel offers the advantages of simple accessibility and shorter wait times.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the salon chair market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region recorded a remarkable revenue share in the salon chair market in 2021. As more people are drawn to the beauty business, salons are becoming more and more popular in North America. Additionally, customers looking for novel cosmetic treatments choose salon services to unwind from busy schedules. These elements are anticipated to encourage market expansion in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Takara Belmont Corporation, Maletti Group, HBA Salon Equipment Pty Ltd, Marc Salon & Beauty Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Foshan Yoocell furniture Co., Ltd, Collins Manufacturing Co., SSIZ International Pvt. Ltd., Pietranera Srl, Keller International, and EarthLite, LLC.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Indirect Sales



• Direct Sales



By Mechanism



• Hydraulic



• Electric



By Salon Types



• Hybrid Salons



• Hair Care Salon



• Facial & Skin Care Salon



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Takara Belmont Corporation



• Maletti Group



• HBA Salon Equipment Pty Ltd



• Marc Salon & Beauty Equipments Pvt. Ltd.



• Foshan Yoocell furniture Co., Ltd



• Collins Manufacturing Co.



• SSIZ International Pvt. Ltd.



• Pietranera Srl



• Keller International



• EarthLite, LLC



