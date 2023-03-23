Global Contact Lenses Strategic Business Report 2023: Smart Contact Lenses Emerge as Next Stop for Sophisticated Wearable Technology

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Lenses: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Contact Lenses estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Silicone Hydrogel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Contact Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BenQ Materials Corp.

HOYA Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

SEED Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

SynergEyes Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

ZEISS International

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 528 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Eye Care Industry

YoY Change in New Patient Bookings at Optometrist Offces in the US: 2020 Vs 2019

Contact Lens Sales Slow Down Amid the Pandemic

US Contact Lens Purchases % Growth: January 2020- Nov 2020

Noteworthy Contact Lens Trends to Watch-for amid COVID-19 Pandemic

High Uptake among First-Time Wearers

High Dropout Rate for Contact Lenses

Specialty Lenses Gain Popularity

Industry Witnesses Strong Growth in Online Sales of Contact Lenses

Virtual Technology for Eye Care Gains Prominence as Telemedicine Picks up

Need for Change in In-Office Settings for Optometry & Contact Lens Business in Post-Pandemic Era

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Contact Lenses and Solutions: A Prelude

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Offer Strong Growth

Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Steer Growth Opportunities

Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses

Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by Category for 2020E

Factors with Major Implications for Contact Lens Market, Going Forwards

Telemedicine

Myopia Control

Influx of New Products

Changes in Contact Lens Rule

Contact Lenses: Actions Needed to Move Past COVID-19 Challenges

Direct Delivery of Contact Lenses to Doorstep

Focus on Lens Hygiene & Safety

Wearer Base for Contact Lenses

Breakdown of Contact Lens Users by Gender: 2020E

Global Contact Lens Wearers Mean Age and % Female Population by Country: 2019

World Population by Age Group

Myopia Control Expands Growth Avenues

Children: A Potential Wearer Segment

Daily Disposables Gains Adoption

Global Soft Lenses Market: Percentage Breakdown of Modality by Region for 2020

Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat

Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth

Torics Records Strong Growth

Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends

Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Contact Lenses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competition: A Consolidated Marketplace

Leading Contact Lens Providers by Region

High Entry Barriers Hamper Entry of New Players

Differentiated Products Offer an Edge

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Sustainability Becomes a Global Agenda, Contact Lens Manufacturers Focus on Plastic Free Lenses

New Contact Lens Technologies Go Beyond Vision Correction

Contact Lenses Enter the Diagnosis Space

Johnson & Johnson Vision Develops Contact Lenses to Tackle Eye Allergies

Manufacturers Work towards Development of Lenses with Robust Antimicrobial Properties

Countering Color Blindness

Self powered Lenses for Presbyopia

Slower Progression of Myopia

High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape

Smart Contact Lenses Emerge as Next Stop for Sophisticated Wearable Technology

Potential Applications

Lenses to Measure Eyeball Pressure

Contact Lenses Worn During Sleep

Lenses to Block Harmful UV Ray

Telescopic Contact Lenses

Advanced Contact Lenses to Monitor Glucose Levels

Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses: An Emerging Area of Interest

Innovation Trends in Contact Lenses

Demand for Multifocal contact lenses on the Rise

Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach

Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD

Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device Usage

Water Gradient Contact Lenses: A Novel Development

Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort

Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by Material Design

Presbyopes: Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses

Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues

Manufacturers Gear up to Recycle Contact Lenses

Market Restraints

Safety of Contact Lenses: A Major Concern

Competition on Rise from Advanced Vision Correction Technologies

Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels

Rise in Online Stores

Distribution Dynamics

Direct-to Consumer and Subscription Services Gain Traction

Diversity in Contact Lens Purchasing Patterns

Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for Contact Lenses Market

Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

