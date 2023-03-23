Ambassador Labs and Docker Announce Strategic Partnership to Supercharge the Kubernetes Developer Experience

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Docker that is designed to make it easy for developer teams to build, test and deliver apps at scale across Kubernetes. Available today, the new Telepresence for Docker accelerates development workflows by enabling Docker users to easily connect their local dev environment to a Kubernetes cluster in the cloud, providing developers with local access to remote services and the ability to securely share access across teams and stakeholders to local work-in-progress that is integrated with the remote application.



“Ambassador Labs and Docker share a common mission of creating an effective developer experience for container- and Kubernetes-based applications, and enabling developers to collaborate effectively across the enterprise in how they code, test, ship, and run applications at scale while using the tools they are accustomed to,” said Steve Rodda, CEO at Ambassador Labs. “Docker is the de facto standard in container management and we’re thrilled about the availability of Telepresence for Docker. Now, Docker’s expansive customer base has easy access to an integrated set of tools to support their ability to successfully build and test apps running within Kubernetes clusters, whether on premises or in the cloud, and to deliver apps to market fast.”

Organizational adoption of Kubernetes continues to surge, with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) reporting that 96% of organizations are using or evaluating the technology. In addition to the existing 19-million-strong (and growing) community of unique Docker developers, it has been reported that the Global Application Container Market size is expected to reach $12 billion by 2028.

These statistics reinforce the proven benefits of Kubernetes. However, with enterprise Kubernetes adoption, so too comes challenges, particularly for developers who take on the full responsibility of cloud native software delivery lifecycle. Developers are seeking tools that augment their existing workflows to enable easy collaboration with their teams so they can code, test, ship, and run apps fast and securely. Ambassador Labs’ partnership with Docker directly addresses these challenges.

“Organizations across all industries are leveraging the cloud native ecosystem, reinforcing the need for tools to support their ability to build, ship and run apps across these environments,” said Jake Levirne, Head of Product at Docker. “To help developers collaborate and deploy apps rapidly and safely on Kubernetes, Docker is excited to partner with Ambassador Labs so we can give our customers everything they need to enable fast feedback across their teams without having to change their current workflows.”

Telepresence for Docker seamlessly bridges remote environments with local development toolchains, fostering developer teamwork for a fast, collaborative way to test code locally as part of a real-world application running on Kubernetes and see the effects of code changes within the full context of the distributed application. Support for remote and local developer workflows eliminates troubleshooting obstacles and improves productivity, ensuring faster time to value with the freedom to continue using their own local tools.

Key features and benefits of Telepresence for Docker include:

Code and test services easily and quickly . Developers benefit from a two-way network proxy that can intercept application requests and responses and route traffic between remote Kubernetes clusters and containers running on local developer machines. This increases the velocity of both individual developers and development teams, as they can see the results of any local code changes running against remote dependencies in real time.

. Developers benefit from a two-way network proxy that can intercept application requests and responses and route traffic between remote Kubernetes clusters and containers running on local developer machines. This increases the velocity of both individual developers and development teams, as they can see the results of any local code changes running against remote dependencies in real time. Reduce maintenance and cloud costs . Platform engineers can define, configure and manage shared remote clusters that allow multiple Telepresence for Docker users to interact in real time on day-to-day development and testing workflows. This removes the need for each developer to have access to an individually -customized remote dev environment, saving cloud costs and reducing the maintenance overhead for platform engineers.

. Platform engineers can define, configure and manage shared remote clusters that allow multiple Telepresence for Docker users to interact in real time on day-to-day development and testing workflows. This removes the need for each developer to have access to an individually -customized remote dev environment, saving cloud costs and reducing the maintenance overhead for platform engineers. Collaborative cloud development. Developers can easily and quickly connect applications built locally into a shared development environment with the power to interact, intercept and reroute traffic on-demand. This enables teams and stakeholders to collaborate effectively and get a secure, accurate view of how changes look in real-time.



Users can buy Telepresence directly from Docker, and log into the Ambassador Cloud platform to gain the benefits of Telepresence using existing Docker ID and credentials. Installation and product support is also available from your current Docker support and services team.

