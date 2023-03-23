The Global Sciatica Treatment Market size is expected to reach $810.4 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sciatica Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Drug Class, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435096/?utm_source=GNW

In most cases, sciatica treatments relieve pain and stop future nerve damage. Sciatica may be treated in several ways, such as with physical therapy, anti-inflammatory drugs, acupuncture, and steroids.



Disease problems such as osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, muscular spasms, and lumbar spinal stenosis are often to blame for sciatica. All across the globe, these medical disorders are becoming far more common. Therefore, the likelihood of developing sciatica may rise if certain medical conditions are more prevalent. This will increase the utilization of expected and current therapies during the projection period.



Pharmaceutical firms are placing more and more emphasis on creating non-steroidal epidural injections based on micropellet technology. This is due mainly to the fact that no epidural steroids are licensed for sciatica treatment. The epidural injection based on micropellet technology aids in lowering pain and inflammation by enabling targeted drug delivery to the injured nerves. Moreover, this cutting-edge technology is anticipated to improve the safety and effectiveness of clonidine. Therefore, throughout the duration of the projection, new pharmaceuticals created using micropellet technology would hit the market and significantly boost its expansion.



If sciatica is not treated, it may result in lower back discomfort that lasts for a long time. Therefore, numerous governmental and non-governmental groups are starting specific efforts to raise public awareness of the illness and prevent diagnostic delays. These campaigns to increase patient knowledge of the condition and safe treatment alternatives will fuel market expansion during the projected period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on expanding the world market for sciatica treatments. One of the main problems facing the healthcare sector was the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the protracted lockdown in important nations, including the United States, China, Japan, India, and Germany, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has resulted in the partial or total suspension of manufacturing facilities. Also, this has resulted in the majority of industrial facilities throughout the globe closing down or suspending these manufacturing operations. This has some impact on the production of drugs for sciatica as well.



Market Growth Factors



The increasing rate of overweight or obesity prevalence



Obesity and overweight are primarily caused by an imbalance in energy between calories ingested and burned. Worldwide, there has been a rise in the consumption of calorie-dense foods that are rich in fat and sugar, as well as a rise in physical inactivity due to the sedentary nature of many occupations, evolving transportation options, and escalating urbanization. Much pressure is applied when someone is overweight, especially if they like to carry their extra pounds around their midsection. One of the most typical causes of sciatica is being overweight. As a result, it is expected that the incidence of sciatica will increase along with the increased prevalence of obesity or overweight. This would encourage the market for sciatica treatments to expand.



Growing proportion of aging population



To make sure that their social and health systems are ready to benefit from this demographic transformation, all nations must overcome significant obstacles. Eighty percent of senior citizens will reside in low- and middle-income countries by 2050. The population is aging considerably more quickly than in the past. In 2020, there will be more persons over 60 than under five-year-olds. The percentage of people over 60 in the globe will increase from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Osteoarthritis, as well as back and neck discomfort, are common ailments among older people. People are more prone to many conditions at once as they age.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of awareness regarding condition



Sciatica is often assumed to be regular back pain because not enough people know about it. Even though sciatica usually goes away on its own, it can cause permanent damage to the nerve that it affects. Sciatica and lower back pain are both types of back pain, and they are sometimes mistaken for each other before a correct diagnosis is made. The confusion comes from many of the symptoms being the same. But low back pain and sciatica are not the same things at all.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the sciatica treatment market is segmented into acute sciatica, chronic sciatica and others. The chronic sciatica segment dominated the sciatica treatment market with maximum revenue share in 2021. Chronic sciatica is characterized by chronic sciatic nerve pain that lasts longer than 8 weeks and typically does not go away on its own. Depending on the underlying reason, chronic sciatica may need nonsurgical or surgical treatment. The expansion of this market may be attributed to the rise in chronic sciatica cases, changes in lifestyle, and an increase in spinal tumor and herniated disc instances.



Drug Class Outlook



By drug class, the sciatica treatment market is fragmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, antidepressants and others. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs) segment held the highest revenue share in the sciatica treatment market in 2021. To treat sciatica, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) are among the most often given drugs. The items are receiving approvals, which is opening up significant market potential. The most popular class of pharmaceuticals, pain relievers, and anti-inflammatory treatments are the most efficient drugs.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the sciatica treatment market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail & specialty pharmacies and online providers. The hospital pharmacies segment covered a considerable revenue share in the sciatica treatment market in 2021. Over the projection period, the category is likely to grow. Hospitals handle a variety of patients who exhibit sciatica symptoms, making them the dominant player in this industry. Homecare is a medical service that provides care inside private residences and helps people with sciatica.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the sciatica treatment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the sciatica treatment market by generarting maximum revenue share in 2021. The presence of many significant companies, including Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Abbott, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as improvements in the region’s pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing technology, are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The demand for drugs used to treat sciatica is also expected to rise in the area due to the condition’s prevalence, changes in human lifestyle, and an increase in the number of older people.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Novartis AG, and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Chronic



• Acute



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Retail & Specialty Pharmacies



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Online Providers



By Drug Class



• Non-Steroidal anti-inflammatory



• Steroids



• Antidepressants



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• Johnson & Johnson



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.



• Alkem Laboratories Ltd.



• Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Aurobindo Pharma Limited



• Novartis AG



• Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435096/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________