Digital Advertising and Marketing Global Market to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2030: Influencer Marketing is Powerful Weapon for Digital Marketing Teams

The global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$531 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$939.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Search segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $223.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR
The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$223.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$372.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$213.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 523 Featured) -
- Acxiom LLC
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Baidu, Inc.
- Dentsu International
- Eniro Group AB
- Epsilon Data Management, LLC
- Facebook, Inc.
- Google, Inc.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp.
- Microsoft Corporation
- LinkedIn Corporation
- Sohu.com, Inc.
- SXM Media
- Tencent Holdings Limited
- TradeDoubler AB
- Twitter, Inc.
- Xaxis, LLC
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1262
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$531 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1500 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
- Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2021
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
- While Traditional Ad Spending Declines, Digital Advertising Spending Records Growth during Pandemic
- Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times
- Digital and Personalized Experiences Gain Prominence
- The CCPA to Bring About Major Changes to the Digital Advertising Landscape in California
- Digital Advertising and Marketing: A Conceptual Overview
- Digital Media Marketing
- Social Media Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Digital Advertising and Marketing Formats
- Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning & Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
- Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital Ad Spend
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Spending on Traditional Ad Media, Drives Opportunities for Digital Advertising Market: % YoY Change in Ad Spending for Traditional Media for 2020 and 2021
- Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Market Adoption
- Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands
- Digital Advertising & Marketing Trends Under COVID-19 Shadow
- Video Advertising in Focus
- Emphasis on Social Advertising
- Inclusive Marketing and Data Privacy
- Display Advertising to Find Favor
- Personalization: Set to Become New Standard
- Programmatic Advertising: The Power of Software
- Mobile-first Advertising Strategy
- Spectra of Digital Marketing Elements Holding Great Implications for Businesses
- Digital Transformation across Organizations Goes Beyond Digital Marketing
- Digital Marketing Trends for the Future
- Omnichannel Marketing: A Prominent Trend in Digital Marketing Domain
- Vernacular SEO Gains from Explosion of Regional Language Users of Internet
- Progressive Web Apps Emerge as Big Digital Marketing Trend
- Automated, Personalized E-Mail Marketing Blowing Away Digital Marketers
- Influencer Marketing as Powerful Weapon for Digital Marketing Teams
- Role of Modern Technology in Improving Advertising Campaign Strategies
- Technology Trends and Advancements to Spearhead Future Growth in Digital Advertising Space
- Augmented Reality (AR): Enabling Customized Experiences
- Blockchain Technology Poised to Transform Digital Advertising Space
- Voice Search: Redefining the Digital Marketing Space
- Videos: The New Go-to Medium of Advertising
- Video Marketing Experiences Phenomenal Surge in Digital Marketing Arena
- Social Messaging to Connect with Customers
- Geofencing & Hyperlocal SEO: Elevating Customer Interactions
- Other Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market
- A Digital Cocktail for Digital Marketing
- AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content
- Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing
- An Insight into the Issues Associated with AI
- AI & Chatbots Trending Big in Digital Advertising & Marketing Space
- Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Digital Advertising and Marketing
- World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021
- Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Digital Advertising Market Prospects
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020
- 5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025
- Growth in Mobile Apps Drive Opportunities for Digital Marketers
- Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers
- Social Media Adoption Worldwide: % of Active Users Compared to Total Population for 2022E
- Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
- Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms
- Top Social Media Platforms by Number of Monthly Active Users (In Millions): January 2022
- Smart TVs Emerge as an Important Platform for Cross-Screen Digital Advertising
- Global Smart TVs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities Presents Potential Opportunities for Digital Advertisers
- Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group: 2020
- Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening Activity: 2019
- Rising Prominence of IoT and the Growth in Connected Devices Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Flourishing Gaming Market Generates Lucrative Opportunities for In-Game Advertising
- Gaming Industry by Segment: 2022E
- Mobile Gaming Makes Rapid Gains during Pandemic, Boosting Market Prospects
- Global Mobile Gaming Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for Location-based Advertising
- New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers
- Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing
- Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns
- Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market
- Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market in the US: % of Budget Allocated for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019
- In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the Desired Audience
- Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand for Digital Video Advertising
- % of Companies Using Video Content as Marketing Tool for 2016-2020
- OTT/CTV Advertising on the Rise
- Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital Video Advertising
- Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital Video in the US for 2018-2021
- Mobile Video Ads Hold an Edge Over Online Video Ads
- Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising
- Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display Advertising Technology
- Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum Supported Efficient Broadband Connectivity
- Maximum Visibility Drives Interest in Free Online Classified Ads
- Customized Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain Demand for Email Advertising
- Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Metaverse: Emerging Opportunity for Advertisers & Brands
- Metaverse for Digital Direct Marketing
- Promotions through E-mail, Web-Browser and Mobile Apps
- Digital Marketing Trends for Pharmaceutical Industry in the Future
- Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Digital Advertising Market
- Consumer Attitude towards Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group in the US: 2021
- Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital Advertising
- Ad-Blocking: A Threat for Digital Advertising Revenues
- Ad Blocking Penetration Worldwide: Usage Rate of Ad Blockers by Country for 2020
- Ad Blocking Usage Rate (%) in the US for 2014-2020
- Disablement of Third-Party Cookies: Potential Implications for Advertisers and Publishers
- Global Browsers Market: Breakdown of User Base by Browser for 2022E
- Major Problems Facing Service Providers in Monetizing Media Campaigns
- Challenges Facing Digital Marketers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
