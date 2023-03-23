Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Report to 2027: Rising Technological Advancements in Medical Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Positioning Systems Market by Product (Tables (Surgical Table, Imaging Table, Examination Table), Accessories, Application (Surgery, Diagnosis, Cancer Treatment), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Diagnostic Labs)) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient positioning systems market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The availability of government support, in funds and grants, for infrastructural development in the hospital and medical sectors is the key factor supporting market growth.

The surgical tables segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on the product, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into tables, accessories, and other patient positioning systems.

The tables market is further segmented into surgical tables, radiolucent imaging table, and examination table. The surgical tables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The usage of these tables is slated to increase in the coming years due to the increasing number of surgeries.

The cancer therapy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into surgeries, disease diagnosis, and cancer therapy. By application, the cancer therapy segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving this application segment's growth is the rising cancer prevalence and the growing demand for cancer treatment.

According to GLOBOCAN, the incidence of all types of cancers, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, in 2020 was 19.3 million; it is expected to reach 28.4 million by 2040, a 47% rise from 2020.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end users, the global patient positioning systems market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. By end users, ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ASCs significantly help improve the quality of care while simultaneously reducing the cost of procedures.

As a result of these advantages, an increasing number of patients are opting to undergo procedures at ASCs. According to the ASCA (Ambulatory Surgery Center Association), more than 5,300 ASCs perform around 23 million surgeries annually in the US.

The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for patient positioning systems in 2022

The patient positioning systems market covers five key geographies - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for patient positioning systems in 2022.

The rising number of surgical procedures is the major factor driving the growth of the North American patient positioning systems market. The growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as arthritis and obesity in this region are key contributors to the growth of the patient positioning system.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Technological Advancements in Medical Devices

Increasing Surgical Procedures due to Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases

Rising Government Funds for Hospital Expansions

Growing Incidence of Sports and Accident-Related Injuries

Restraints

Product Recalls

Implementation of Excise Duty on Taxable Medical Devices

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Availability of Refurbished Patient Positioning Systems

Companies Mentioned

Alvo Medical

C-Rad

Civco Radiotherapy

Elekta Ab

Eschmann Technologies Ltd.

Famed Zywiec Sp. Z O.O.

Gendron Inc.

Getinge Ab

Gf Health Products, Inc.

Guangzhou Renfu Medical Equipment Co, Ltd

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Medical Products Inc.

Leoni Ag

Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. Kg

Mediland Enterprise Corporation

Medline Industries, Lp

Medtronic

Merivaara Corp.

Mizuho Osi

Oncology Systems Limited.

Oncotech

Opt Surgisystems S.R.L.

Orfit Industries

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Probed Medical Technologies Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Span America.

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Xodus Medical Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/611qjo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment