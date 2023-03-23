Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Report to 2027: Rising Technological Advancements in Medical Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Positioning Systems Market by Product (Tables (Surgical Table, Imaging Table, Examination Table), Accessories, Application (Surgery, Diagnosis, Cancer Treatment), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Diagnostic Labs)) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global patient positioning systems market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The availability of government support, in funds and grants, for infrastructural development in the hospital and medical sectors is the key factor supporting market growth.
The surgical tables segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022
Based on the product, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into tables, accessories, and other patient positioning systems.
The tables market is further segmented into surgical tables, radiolucent imaging table, and examination table. The surgical tables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The usage of these tables is slated to increase in the coming years due to the increasing number of surgeries.
The cancer therapy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into surgeries, disease diagnosis, and cancer therapy. By application, the cancer therapy segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving this application segment's growth is the rising cancer prevalence and the growing demand for cancer treatment.
According to GLOBOCAN, the incidence of all types of cancers, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, in 2020 was 19.3 million; it is expected to reach 28.4 million by 2040, a 47% rise from 2020.
The ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on end users, the global patient positioning systems market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. By end users, ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ASCs significantly help improve the quality of care while simultaneously reducing the cost of procedures.
As a result of these advantages, an increasing number of patients are opting to undergo procedures at ASCs. According to the ASCA (Ambulatory Surgery Center Association), more than 5,300 ASCs perform around 23 million surgeries annually in the US.
The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for patient positioning systems in 2022
The patient positioning systems market covers five key geographies - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for patient positioning systems in 2022.
The rising number of surgical procedures is the major factor driving the growth of the North American patient positioning systems market. The growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as arthritis and obesity in this region are key contributors to the growth of the patient positioning system.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$1.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Technological Advancements in Medical Devices
- Increasing Surgical Procedures due to Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases
- Rising Government Funds for Hospital Expansions
- Growing Incidence of Sports and Accident-Related Injuries
Restraints
- Product Recalls
- Implementation of Excise Duty on Taxable Medical Devices
Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Availability of Refurbished Patient Positioning Systems
