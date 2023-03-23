To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
23 March 2023
Company announcement no. 04/2023
Election of Employee Representatives to the Board of Directors at The BANK of Greenland
As a result of the election held in the period 21-23 March 2023, the following employees are members of the Board of Directors for the next four years:
Peter Fleischer Rex, Communications and marketing manager, Nuussuaq
Vitta Motzfeldt, Customer Adviser, Qaqortoq
Pilunnguaq Kristiansen, Credits Consultant, Nuussuaq
The newly elected Employee Representatives join as board members after the annual general meeting in The BANK of Greenland on 28 March 2023.
Please direct any queries to:
The Bank of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Telephone: +299 34 78 02
E-mail: mbk@banken.gl
Attachment