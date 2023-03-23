Danish English

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

23 March 2023

Company announcement no. 04/2023

Election of Employee Representatives to the Board of Directors at The BANK of Greenland

As a result of the election held in the period 21-23 March 2023, the following employees are members of the Board of Directors for the next four years:

Peter Fleischer Rex, Communications and marketing manager, Nuussuaq

Vitta Motzfeldt, Customer Adviser, Qaqortoq

Pilunnguaq Kristiansen, Credits Consultant, Nuussuaq

The newly elected Employee Representatives join as board members after the annual general meeting in The BANK of Greenland on 28 March 2023.



Please direct any queries to:

The Bank of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Telephone: +299 34 78 02

E-mail: mbk@banken.gl

Attachment