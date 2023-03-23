TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Has Donated More Than $425,000 to Convoy of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, MO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWO MEN AND A TRUCK began supporting Convoy of Hope after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, and has been a consistent partner since 2018. Recently, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK donated a gift of nearly $50,000 to Convoy of Hope.

“TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is a generous and ongoing partner working alongside Convoy of Hope to serve families during times of natural disasters, and to serve those in underserved communities through our Community Events within the United States,” said Convoy’s Eric Neubauer.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is a national, full-service moving company that offers customers comprehensive home and business relocation, packing and unpacking, and junk removal services.

“We are honored to donate 10 cents of every move to [Convoy’s] cause, which has resulted in more than $425,000 since our partnership began,” said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK President Randy Shacka. “Their mission of bringing help and hope to communities in need is a natural fit with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, in which we prioritize serving our communities by utilizing resources we already have at our fingertips. We look forward to continuing this great partnership.”

Convoy of Hope is grateful to work alongside partners like TWO MEN AND A TRUCK to continue Convoy’s driving passion to feed the world.

###

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 200 million people and counting. Each year since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded its highest rating to the organization — recognizing Convoy as a Four-Star Charity. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

About TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

TWO MEN AND A TRUCKⓇ is the nation's largest franchised local moving company, which offers comprehensive home and business relocation, packing and unpacking, and junk removal services. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK started in the early 1980s as a way for two brothers to make extra money while they were in high school. Now, more than 35 years later, the company has grown to more than 380 locations worldwide.