Global EMI Shielding Market to 2028: Featuring 3M, PPG Industries, Parker Hannifin, Laird Technologies and Nolato Among Others

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EMI Shielding Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Material, Methods, Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Aerospace), Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global EMI Shielding Market size is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

3M Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Laird Technologies, Inc. (Dupont De Nemours, Inc.)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Schaffner Holding AG

Leader Tech, Inc. (HEICO Corporation)

Nolato AB

RTP Company, Inc.

MG Chemicals

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding is the process of protecting sensitive mechanical components from radio frequency interference (RFI). Airborne EMI is absorbed through screening via conductive coatings, metals, and laminates constructed from copper, aluminum, and stainless steel.

It also decreases corrosion and oxidation and inhibits the electromagnetic field within a physical region by employing conductive or magnetic barriers. As a result, it has widespread uses in numerous industries, including the automotive, military, defense, aerospace, healthcare, telecommunications, and information technology sectors.



EMI Shielding is the process of constructing a barrier that prevents electromagnetic waves from penetrating and interfering with sensitive electronics and signals. They can be deployed to isolate the source of the electromagnetic field or to enclose the item that requires protection. Electromagnetic interference, also known as radio frequency interference (RFI), is an issue for the majority of electronic devices since it can reduce the circuit's performance or possibly cause it to fail.



Electronics utilize low currents and voltages that are easily disrupted by electromagnetic fields. Interference electromagnetic is the coupling of impulses and signals from one system to the other. An EMI consists of three components viz. the source, the route, and the receiver. These are the source as well as the reception systems.



The source is typically the external circuit or phenomenon causing the disturbance, which may be natural; such as cosmic microwave background, lightning, auroras, and solar flares, or artificial; cellular networks, power transmission lines, AM/FM radio waves, measurement and control systems. The sensitive signal or instrument whose output signal is corrupted by interference is the receiver or the victim. On the way, the signal coupling can occur via four distinct mechanisms.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has dramatically impacted every business throughout the world, interrupting supply chains and impeding a vast array of economic activities. During the early phases of the outbreak, government-implemented COVID-19 measures, such as social distancing and lockdown, led to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities.

Additionally, the EMI shielding market was also significantly disrupted due to the abrupt emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of countries enforced import and export restrictions, making material mobility challenging for various manufacturers as well as customers throughout the world. In addition, a number of producers were experiencing financial difficulties, which significantly influenced the market. Such discoveries have an effect on the expansion of the EMI shielding sector.



Market Growth Factors

A significant surge in the adoption of electric vehicles in the recent years



Electric cars are the most eco-friendly vehicles that have been developed in recent years all over the world. They have lower requirements for maintenance in contrast to automobiles that use conventional fuel. Battery electric cars (also known as BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (also known as HEVs), as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are the three primary classifications of electric vehicles.

Moreover, developed as well as developing countries are increasingly becoming major markets for electric vehicles as the sales of this type of automotive are rapidly rising throughout these countries.



An increase in the penetration of 5G technology throughout the world



The fifth-generation cellular network, more commonly referred to as 5G, is the next-generation technology that is most likely to be adopted in a wide range of countries at different times due to the increasing demand for high-speed wireless access. By automating a large number of network behaviors, it is anticipated that this technology will give rise to a wide variety of new uses, applications, and business cases.

As a result, significant improvements in 5G are the primary reasons that are driving the market for EMI shielding. In addition, the increased demand for improved solutions and services across industries is a driving force behind the acceleration of digitalization brought about by 5G technology.



Market Restraining Factors

Complexities in shielding modern compact devices



The sizes of a variety of electronic devices and components have become smaller as a direct result of technological advancements in areas, such as integrated circuits and power systems. There are now concerns regarding the interference of signals as a result of the downsizing of electronic devices.

This is due to the fact that downsizing enables the integration of many different components and devices (including sensors, transmitters, receivers, and others) into a single tiny enclosure. This causes larger gadgets to compress down to a more manageable size and converts them into a more compact form.

Scope of the Study

By Material

Conductive Coatings & Paints

Conductive Polymers

Metal Shielding

EMI/EMC Filters

EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

By Methods

Radiation

Conduction

By Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6308 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9184 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at2w89

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment