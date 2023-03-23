NNIT A/S: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of NNIT A/S

NNIT A/S’ employees have conducted the election of employee representatives to the company’s Board of Directors. The following members were elected for the next four years:

Kim Høyer

Dorte Broch Pedersen

Anders Vidstrup

The employees have furthermore elected the following as substitutes to the employee representatives:

Trine lo Bjerregaard

Fredrik Sparre Willumsen

Ingelise Bærentzen Melchiorsen

Anette Pedersen

Kenn Jensen

Adil Khan

Daniel Fittussy

Bettina Kok

Daniel Kill

Reza Azimi

Niels Lodsgaard

The newly elected employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following NNIT A/S’ Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2023, where former employee representatives Kenn Jensen and Trine Io Bjerregaard will withdraw from the Board of Directors.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media relations:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com





The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

