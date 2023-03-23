The Global Snail Beauty Products Market size is expected to reach $711 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Snail Beauty Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435091/?utm_source=GNW

Snail slime is used to make cosmetics for snails. A snail secretes this through its body as the outside mucus. Snail mucus contains antioxidants, including hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and elastin, that lessen the appearance of wrinkles, acne, dark spots, rosacea, and other skin conditions. Snail slime is, therefore, a component of many skincare and cosmetic products.



Users of beauty products are beginning to give snail slime-labeled cosmetics a lot of attention, and their use is anticipated to rise throughout the projected period. This is mostly attributable to the aggressive degree of marketing and promotion used by vendors and manufacturing firms and the development of awareness regarding functional characteristics and their advantages for the skin. The high concentration of active compounds in snail slime helps to encourage skin regeneration and cell turnover. Skin regeneration and cell turnover are aided by snail slime’s high concentration of active chemicals. Because of its exfoliating and moisturizing qualities, it is commonly used to reduce acne scars, acne spots, and skin discolorations. Stretch marks, expression lines, and anti-wrinkle uses are all recommended.



In the upcoming years, the market is expected to increase due to the rising popularity of snail beauty products, such as multipurpose creams, cell regeneration creams, snail products for acne, snail skin care, snail spa therapy, and snail beauty creams. More advertising efforts are anticipated to drive up demand for snail beauty products in the coming years. It is anticipated throughout the projected period that a rise in celebrity endorsements of snail beauty products on social media and television channels will propel business growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacts the growth of the market for snail cosmetic products. Due to the closure of distribution channels, including specialty shops, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, as well as a delay in both import & export activities, the pandemic had a negative effect on the demand for snail beauty products. The closure of spas, salons, and beauty parlors—commercial establishments where snail beauty products are primarily used—is another reason that led to the snail beauty products market’s reduction in growth in 2020.



Market Growth Factors



Expansion of e-commerce distribution channel



People can benefit from ease because of specialized e-commerce sites for cosmetics and toiletries. The transition from offline to internet shopping was greatly aided by the COVID-19 pandemic phase. This change also made it easy and affordable for the sellers to examine the possibilities of various products while simultaneously reaching all user segments. Also, many social media platforms are assisting companies in giving great awareness to various e-commerce platforms, which increases the likelihood that beauty products will be sold. The market for snail beauty products is expanding due to the growing popularity of online shopping.



Increased number of working women



Recent years have seen a sharp rise in the proportion of working women. In every country in the globe, women devote a sizable amount of time to pursuits that aren’t traditionally counted as "economic activities." As a result, female involvement in labor markets tends to rise when the time costs associated with unpaid caregiving are cut, distributed equally among males, and made more compatible with market activity. According to the World Bank, the percentage of employed women globally was 39.2% in 2021. The increase in female higher education is one of the key causes causing women to have high employment rates. These benefits ought to raise the market of snail beauty products during the predicted period.



Market Restraining Factors



Availability of low-cost substitutes



The use of snail beauty products has several advantages. The demand for these goods is being constrained by several issues, though. The high cost of snail beauty products relative to traditional cosmetics and the presence of alternatives on the market are two important issues limiting industry expansion. Also, various products are available on the market that can be used in place of snail beauty items. Since it contains diosgenin, a substance that can be used in the laboratory to produce both DHEA and estrogen, wild yam has been marketed as a source of natural DHEA. As a result, the market for snail beauty products is being constrained by their high price and these alternatives.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the snail beauty products market is segmented into multifunctional cream, cell renewal cream, anti-aging cream, anti-acne cream, and others. In 2021, the anti-aging cream segment held the highest revenue share in the snail beauty products market. Snail mucus encourages the production of elastin and collagen, which restores the skin’s hydration and cures damaged skin. The main factor driving the expansion of this market is the rising demand for snail creams, particularly from the middle-aged population.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the snail beauty products market is divided into skin and hair. The hair segment garnered a significant revenue share in the snail beauty products market in 2021. Snail secretion filtrate, often known as slime, is made by snails. These slimy substances benefit hair, including elastin, hyaluronic acid, glycoproteins, and copper peptides. Snail slime can help reduce frizz and promote strength, elasticity, shine, and hair when used on the scalp and hair. In the hair care market, several products are used to clean, preserve, and enhance the overall appearance and texture of the hair.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the snail beauty products market is bifurcated into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores and e-commerce. In 2021, the hypermarkets & supermarkets segment dominated the snail beauty products market with maximum revenue share. The desire for natural and organic components is rising, and sheet masks are becoming more and more popular when compared to other types of masks like cream and others. New products are also being released. It aids in minimising wrinkles and other aging-related skin issues. Also, the skincare and anti-aging benefits of the supermarket snail beauty products are used.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the snail beauty products market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the snail beauty products market by generating the highest revenue share. South Korea contributed the largest revenue share to the Asia Pacific market. Snail extract-based beauty products are gaining popularity as customer preferences for natural skincare components shift. This shift is being fueled by the region’s healthy cosmetic industry expansion. South Korea is a prominent market for cosmetics in the world. A further factor driving up demand for snail beauty products in the region is the rapid growth of snail spas in Thailand, Korea, and Japan.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group (SkinCeuticals), Croda International PLC, Murad, LLC (Unilever PLC), Kao Corporation, Clariant AG, Kenra Professional (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA), Yeouth (KevGo Brands, LLC), InnoVactiv, Inc., COSRX, Inc., and Tonymoly Co., Ltd.



