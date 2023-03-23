Global Roasted Coffee Market to Reach $56.5 Billion by 2028: Increased Consumption of Fresh Coffee Drives Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Roasted Coffee Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others)), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Roasted Coffee Market size is expected to reach $56.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Nestle S.A.
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- JDE Peet"s N.V.
- Tchibo GmbH (maxingvest ag)
- LUIGI LAVAZZA S.p.A.
- Strauss Coffee B.V. (Strauss Group Ltd)
- The J.M Smucker Company
- UCC Ueshima Coffee Co., Ltd. (UCC Holdings Co., Ltd.)
- Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A
- Melitta Group
To produce flavorful and fragrant coffee, green coffee beans must be transformed into brown beans via the roasting process. The beans undergo significant chemical changes due to the entire metamorphosis that occurs when their internal temperature increases. The sugar in the beans is also caramelised after cooking, giving them their distinctive brown color.
The green beans appear like jade and smell like just cut grass before being cooked. Many coffee roasting methods, styles, and tactics are used to enhance and extract rich flavors and distinctive fragrances. But the key factors are high temperatures (between 350 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit), changing airflow, continuous visual inspection, and auditory fractures. The roaster employs all of their senses, including their sight, hearing, and nose, to determine the beans" ultimate roast character.
A revolving drum receives the unroasted coffee beans placed into loaders. A preheated temperature of approximately 240 degrees is applied to the drum. The roasted beans will leave the drum at around 195 degrees after 12 to 15 minutes, depending on the roast, and are then transferred to a cooling tray at the front of the roaster. After being run through a machine to remove any stones or debris, they are examined by hand for flaws before being packed for sale and allowed to cool fully.
The majority of roasters give their flavored roasts specific names. There are four roast categories: light, medium, medium-dark, and dark roasts. This might not be very clear while shopping.
The fact is that lighter roasts contain more caffeine than darker roasts, despite the common misconception that darker roasts" robust, rich flavor suggests a more significant dose of caffeine. While the acidity will be prominent in light and medium roasts, the bitterness will be significant in medium-dark and dark roasts. The ideal roast is a subjective decision that may sometimes be shaped and defined by regional and national tastes.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Because of the interruption to the supply chain and distribution channels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the food and beverage sector was particularly hard hit. Governments in several nations implemented travel restrictions and stay-at-home regulations throughout the COVID-19 outbreak as a precaution.
The COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted coffee imports in 2020 throughout several areas, including the European Union, the United States, and Japan. As a result, the market saw a decline in sales due to limited output, disrupted supply chains, and lower demand.
Market Growth Factors
Increased Consumption of Fresh Coffee
According to estimates, as consumer demand for flavorful, aromatic, and fresh coffee rises, so will the market for coffee roasting equipment. This is primarily because freshly roasted coffee has so many benefits, including the fact that it is loaded with antioxidants and minerals that boost immunity and enhance overall health by avoiding cancer and other dangerous illnesses.
Coffee has been shown to have positive effects on heart health
Heart damage or cardiac weakness may result from heart disorders such as heart attacks, strokes, and coronary artery disease (CAD). Heart disease is thus regarded as one of the major global causes of death. The components in coffee, including magnesium, lignans, trigonelline, quinides, caffeine, and phenolic compounds, have all been shown to enhance heart health.
Market Restraining Factor
Coffee"s drawbacks lead to lower consumption
Regular coffee use might cause annoyance and anxiety. The exact quantity could no longer be pleasurable for other individuals who are sensitive to what it does to their bodies over time. It may also affect sleep patterns and elevate blood pressure. Many individuals like the taste, scent, and energetic effects that a cup of coffee in the morning provides, while others despise these features. For people who have headaches or trouble sleeping due to their coffee use, switching to decaffeinated or low-caffeine coffee products may be a solution.
Scope of the Study
By Type
- Arabica
- Robusta
By Distribution Channel
- B2B
- B2C
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
By Geography
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
