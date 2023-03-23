The Global Spring Water Market size is expected to reach $347.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spring Water Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435090/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for nutrient-fortified water has been rising among customers at home, on the road, and working professionals. Alkaline, fortified, and electrolyte-rich with extra hydrogen or oxygen products have become increasingly well-liked recently.



Sugar-filled beverages may sometimes be substituted with carbonated or sparkling spring water. Since more people are becoming aware of the advantages of spring water for the skin, the market for spring water is anticipated to rise at a healthy pace throughout the projected period. For companies in the worldwide spring water market, the demand for flow spring and spring mountain water is opening up attractive potential.



The primary requirement for life without which it is impossible to envision surviving is water. Drinking clean, fresh water is essential for preserving both the physical and aesthetic health of the skin. Due to its widespread consumption, there is an increasing demand for high-quality, pricey water. Many commercial organizations have begun offering water in bottled container because they recognize the value of simple packaging.



Due to a number of causes, including rising disposable income, the expansion of emerging economies, and shifting lifestyles, the demand for bottled water is consistently rising. Also, rising consumer expenditure on healthy beverages may help the demand for premium bottled spring water accelerate. Also, bottled water is convenient to transport, which supports the expansion of its market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the widespread use of spring water in the production of consumer goods, the demand for spring water decreased significantly on a global scale. In order to meet the increased demand, mainly in industrialized countries, some spring water manufacturing enterprises also had to expand their operations. The amount of spring water being produced has grown as a result. In addition, consumers are becoming more conscious of good hygiene and health habits, which is anticipated to increase demand for spring water after the COVID-19 epidemic. Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, which had a significant influence on the market, the economic slowdown impacted the establishment of new spring water projects throughout the world.



Market Growth Factors



An increase in knowledge of the health benefits of spring water



The market for spring water worldwide is being accelerated by this factor. The food and beverage business is driven by ongoing urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing consumer desire for healthier water products. There is increasing demand for spring water as a result. Since spring water originates from a new underground water source, it lacks typical contaminants in drinking water. Pure spring water is also rich in minerals, which are excellent for health. Since spring water has a neutral or slightly alkaline pH, it helps to balance the body’s acidity and prevents free radical damage. The growing awareness of the health advantages of spring water will aid the market’s expansion in the following years.



Growth in the hospitality industry



The food service industry is expanding quickly across the globe. An expansion in hotels, restaurants and other food service outlets is due to an expanding consumer base and consumers’ propensity to eat in different types of eateries. Also, the hospitality industry is expanding as a result of rising urbanization. The majority of eateries, hotels, and other food service establishments typically offer bottled water with meals. Owing to this expansion of the hospitality industry, there will be a significant increase in demand for spring water bottles.



Market Restraining Factors



Growing use of RO purifiers



Reverse osmosis (RO) is considered the finest method of water filtration. This method is thought to be the most efficient for getting rid of pollutants and disease-causing germs that may be present in drinking water. Also, customers are aware of the negative environmental effects of plastic bottles. Because of this, they favor reverse osmosis over bottled water. Because RO purifiers are effective at eliminating contaminants from water and are widely accessible in the market, most people are installing them in their homes.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the spring water market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and hypermarkets/supermarkets. In 2021, the supermarket & hypermarket segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the spring water market. The supermarket & hypermarkets hold a significant client base and significant food shop networks. This is expected to boost spring water sales in supermarkets and hypermarkets over the following years.



Packaging Type Outlook



Based on packaging type, the spring water market is divided into bottled and canned. In 2021, the bottled segment held the highest revenue share in the spring water market. Bottled waters often have an infinite shelf life if not removed from their packaging and kept in suitable locations. Increased per capita spending, urbanization, and rising consumer knowledge of the health benefits of drinking bottled water are all expected to drive the bottled water demand ahead. Also, the demand from consumers for drinking water that is vitamin and mineral-rich and the superior taste and quality of bottled water is anticipated to drive market expansion. Over the forecast period, these are expected to be the main variables impacting the spring water market size.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the spring water market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Europe region led the spring water market with maximum revenue share. Throughout the forecast period, the market for spring water is anticipated to develop significantly due to the increasing percentage of health-conscious customers and the rising usage of packaged beverages. Bottled water is often offered with meals at hotels and restaurants across Europe, including those in Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Also, fast-service restaurants are becoming a more prominent source of demand for spring water.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., Tata Consumer Products Limited (Tata Group), The Coca-Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC (Primo Water Corporation), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Orient Beverages Limited, TEN Spring Water, 3 Springs Water Company LLC, and Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co KG.



