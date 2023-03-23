Global Reduced Sugar Food & Beverages Market to Reach $79.5 Billion by 2028: Increasing Prevalence of Diseases Caused by Lifestyle Drives Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reduced Sugar Food & Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others), Product, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Reduced Sugar Food & Beverages Market size is expected to reach $79.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Nestle S.A.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Unilever plc

NOW Foods, Inc.

Givaudan S.A.

Cargill Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Mondelez International

Low- or no-added-sugar fruit snacks are confections that use minimal or no artificial sweeteners. There are several reduced-sugar fruit snacks available on the market, including fruit strips and fruit bars. Increasing purchasing power and shifting customer preferences toward ready-to-eat and healthful convenience foods would increase the market demand for fruit snacks with decreased sugar.



To serve a large client base, several enterprises are offering fruit snacks with improved quality and choice for effective distribution networks. In addition, increased consumer expenditure on healthy items would bolster demand and growth of the reduced sugar fruit snack market throughout the projection period. The food and beverage business is seeing several trends and innovations in its product range, which will provide new growth prospects for market participants.



As customers are highly dependent on snacks, they must consume nutritious snacks. Because consuming unhealthy snacks may lead to a variety of health problems, such as weight gain or obesity. Snacks are an important aspect of a person's diet since bad snacking can lead to a variety of health problems, whilst good snacking can aid in the maintenance of physical health.



Due to this, the demand for healthy snacking options, such as fruit snacks with less sugar, will rise in the future years. The increased incidence of disorders requiring a certain amount of food between regular meals, such as diabetes and low blood pressure. In addition, the increased adoption of a variety of snacking goods, such as fruit snacks with reduced sugar, by the majority of the population contributes to the market's expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The tremendous increase in sales of ready-to-eat foods in retail distribution channels was caused in part by consumers' panicked purchases of food supplies during the early phase of the lockdown.

In recent years, however, the rising health concerns related to the sanitation and safety of processed foods have impacted the market for these items, as consumers have opted for raw ingredients to prepare their meals at home.

This would offer up new growth opportunities for the leading industry players in the coming years. High customer demand for gluten-free, vegetarian, and meat-free low-sugar snack choices will drive the market for low-sugar fruit snacks throughout the projection period.



Market Growth Factors

Rising prevalence of obesity



Obesity is one of the most significant threats to public health that the 21st century has seen, and it is a problem that is present in every country on the planet.

Adult obesity is a major risk factor contributing to poor health and premature mortality from various conditions. These conditions include cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, diabetes, and numerous prevalent malignancies. The prevalence of overweight and obesity is increasing at an alarming rate among both children and adults. This beverage contains artificial sweeteners, which are only used in trace amounts because they are 600 times sweeter than regular sugar.



The Increasing Prevalence of Diseases Caused by Lifestyle



As more and more individuals become aware of the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle, sugar-free energy drinks are seeing a meteoric rise in popularity.

Carbonated soft drinks were a big contributor to the rising obesity crisis, and sugar-free energy drinks have emerged as a superior alternative to fill the void left by their consumption. Some of the most well-known brands of sugar-free energy drinks, such as Red Bull, Monster, and Rockstar, are included on the list of the most commonly consumed sugar-free energy drinks.



Market Restraining Factors

Concerns regarding the use of artificial sweeteners in medical research



One of the problems that are hindering the expansion of the sugar-free food and beverage business is lower adoption owing to ambiguity regarding the safety profile of artificial sweeteners. There is evidence that using artificial sweeteners can lead to adverse health effects.

A comparison was made between the risk of metabolic syndromes in two different groups of people: one group consisted of people who consumed beverages sweetened with sugar, and the other group consisted of people who consumed beverages sweetened with artificial sweeteners.

Scope of the Study

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Product

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Snacks

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $45029 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $79497 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

