The Global Sun Care Cosmetics Market size is expected to reach $13.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period

Cosmetics with an extra SPF for sun protection, such as foundation, BB creams, primers, and more, are sun care cosmetics.



The main reasons driving market expansion and innovation are growing concerns about the harmful effects of sunlight and increased public awareness of skin cancer. In addition, today’s consumers seek multipurpose cosmetics that provide anti-aging, makeup/beauty, and protection against skin conditions, including skin cancer, dark spots, sunburns, wrinkles, and dryness. Consequently, the simplest method for companies to acquire momentum is via innovation in cosmetic items, especially sun care cosmetics.



Millennials and members of Generation Z are among those who often follow prominent social media influencers and online consumer evaluations. In order to reach as many customers as possible, corporations and businesses are implementing online marketing campaigns on websites like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This has also opened up several prospects for industrial expansion. Customers are searching for help to discover sun care cosmetic items on these platforms and get the essential knowledge connected to skin and hair care routines due to greater access to the internet and social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.



These applications feature a broad range of material that satisfies the demands of novices and specialists, with extensive tutorials on everything from recognizing the skin/hair type to what sort of night/day routines to follow. In addition, by expanding their online presence on social media applications and working with influencers on these platforms, brands are further facilitating access to product information.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Sales of beauty products, mainly cosmetics, have been impacted by the change in consumer opinion. Furthermore, the pandemic has sparked ethical consumption, with customers turning to local and regional businesses. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for basic goods was at an all-time high, but most people did not prioritize luxury goods like skincare and makeup products. Furthermore, when people commuted less frequently outside, individuals were less needed to buy and use cosmetics. As a result, demand for cosmetics and skincare goods decreased, negatively affecting the market growth for sun care cosmetics.



Market Growth Factors



Inclination towards natural and organic cosmetics will propel the market



The main factor propelling the Sun Care cosmetics market is the high occurrence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin malignancies brought on by UV radiation exposure. Additionally, since they are eco-friendly and have no unfavourable side effects, organic and natural ingredients are increasingly used in these goods. Consumers are also being lured in by the advent of value-added products with attributes like varied fragrances, quick drying effects, glitter, and matte finishes.



Growing public concern about personal grooming



Men’s grooming is becoming more popular, which has increased demand for goods for males like Boys BB Cream and Men Face Bronzer. Since they take pride in their appearance, many men spend a lot of time grooming. As a consequence, many companies are focusing on introducing new items to meet men’s aesthetic needs. The increased demand for cosmetics throughout all age groups and genders is thus anticipated to support market growth in the near future. The need for sun care cosmetics is expected to increase in the next years along with the demand for makeup products.



Market Restraining Factors



The SPF that cosmetics offers might not be sufficient



Typical SPF BB creams aren’t made for extended exposure to the sun, so they don’t provide adequate protection if someone intends to sunbathe or spend their summer days outside. When makeup sits on the top layer of the skin, it wears off more quickly during the day, changing that defence. These reasons mean that sun care cosmetics cannot take the role of sun care products like sun cream. Sun care cosmetics may be less useful to customers who aim to replace sun cream with them, which might have a detrimental effect on the market’s expansion.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the sun care cosmetics market is segmented into tinted moisturizers, SPF foundation, SPF BB creams, SPF primers, SPF spray, SPF lotion, SPF sunscreen and others. In 2021, the SPF foundation segment registered the maximum revenue share in the sub care cosmetics market. The widespread use and simple accessibility of SPF foundations across the world is responsible for the segment’s significant market share. Demand is being driven by the fact that many customers use SPF foundation as an extra layer of sun protection.



Type Outlook



By type, the sun care cosmetics market is fragmented into conventional and organic. The fact that conventional sun care cosmetics are readily accessible and relatively less expensive than natural or organic treatments is a key element in the segment’s high market share. However, traditional sun care cosmetics provide a number of benefits, including less allergic responses, superior outcomes from synthetic ingredients, and stable formulas that lengthen shelf life. These variables together explain why customers use them so often.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the sun care cosmetics market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, specialty stores and others. The online segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the sun care cosmetics market in 2021. Many companies just use the e-commerce channel for their business. These portals provide customers with large discounts, which increases visibility and sales. During the pandemic period, internet purchasing became more popular with customers.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the sun care cosmetics market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the sun care cosmetics market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. Long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UVR), whether from the sun or from man-made sources like sunbeds, is the main cause of skin cancer. The demand for sun care cosmetic goods in the area is anticipated to increase due to rising consumer awareness of the negative effects of UV radiation.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group, Shiseido Company, Limited, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever PLC, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Burt’s Bees, Inc. (The Clorox Company), Coty, Inc., NAOS, and Clarins Group SA



