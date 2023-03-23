Enterprise Key Management Global Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030: Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Key Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enterprise Key Management estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $775.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR



The Enterprise Key Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$775.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$543.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 15.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Thales Group

Townsend Security

Unbound Tech Ltd.

WinMagic Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 460 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Enterprise Key Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Recession

2020: The Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Heightened Threat of Breaches During Pandemic Supports Enterprise Key Management Market

Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

As Enterprises Embrace Remote Work Model, EKM Becomes Vital for Data Security

WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020

An Introduction to Enterprise Key Management

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

COVID-19 Paves the Way for Digitization of Businesses

Expanding Internet Usage and Growing Adoption of Digital Services Intensifies Need for Effective Data Protection Strategies

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region (As of June 2020)

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2019

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020E

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Phenomenal Growth of IoT Drives Need for Effective EKM Tools

Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Biggest Data Volume Generators in the IoT Ecosystem: % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020

High Risk of Data Breaches Amidst Rising Cloud Deployments to Bolster EKM Market

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Cloud Encryption Becomes Important: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

Data Encryption: Simplifying Enterprise Key Management in Cloud Environments

Bring Your Own Encryption Catalyzes the Use of Encryption in Cloud Applications

Security of Data on Cloud: Responsibility of Enterprises Themselves

Encryption as a Service (EaaS) Grows in Prominence

Multi-Cloud Environments Complicate Deployment of Encryption Keys

Rapid Growth in Hybrid Cloud and Data Center Infrastructure Drives Importance of EKM

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2023 and 2026

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of Encryption Tools among Enterprises

Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

BYOD & CYOD Trends Enhance the Risk of Data Leakage, Fueling Need for Enterprise Key Management

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for Years 2020 and 2027

Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work

As Blockchain Disrupts Industry Activities, EKM Tools Emerge to Ensure Data Security

Encryption Key Management-as-a-Service for Blockchain Applications

Accomplishing Protection of Sensitive Information on Blockchain

Selecting the Best Data Encryption Product on Blockchain

Shift Towards Industry 4.0 and Potential Risk of Data Breaches Pushes Demand for EKM Solutions

Global Industry 4.0 Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Enterprise Key Management Emerges as a Critical Requirement in BFSI Sector

Everything-As-A-Service Presents Growth Opportunities

Modern Day Communications Bring Forth the Need for Effective Encryption

Shift Away from Decentralized to Centralized Key Management Systems

Homomorphic Encryption: Protecting Privacy During COVID-19 Using New Encryption Technique Encryption

Dynamic Key Server Facilitates Greater Automation

Strict Regulatory and Compliance Enforcements for Protection of Sensitive Data to Spur Growth

Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry (in %)

A Review of Key Data Protection Regulations Penalizing Data Leakages

Limitations of Regulations Related to Encryption Key Management

Major Challenges Facing EKM Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y529cp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment