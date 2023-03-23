Enterprise Key Management Global Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030: Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Key Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Enterprise Key Management estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $775.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR
The Enterprise Key Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$775.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$543.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 15.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Enterprise Key Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Recession
- 2020: The Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022
- How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Heightened Threat of Breaches During Pandemic Supports Enterprise Key Management Market
- Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- As Enterprises Embrace Remote Work Model, EKM Becomes Vital for Data Security
- WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020
- An Introduction to Enterprise Key Management
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
- Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
- COVID-19 Paves the Way for Digitization of Businesses
- Expanding Internet Usage and Growing Adoption of Digital Services Intensifies Need for Effective Data Protection Strategies
- Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region (As of June 2020)
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2019
- Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020E
- Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
- Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Phenomenal Growth of IoT Drives Need for Effective EKM Tools
- Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Biggest Data Volume Generators in the IoT Ecosystem: % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020
- High Risk of Data Breaches Amidst Rising Cloud Deployments to Bolster EKM Market
- With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Cloud Encryption Becomes Important: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Data Encryption: Simplifying Enterprise Key Management in Cloud Environments
- Bring Your Own Encryption Catalyzes the Use of Encryption in Cloud Applications
- Security of Data on Cloud: Responsibility of Enterprises Themselves
- Encryption as a Service (EaaS) Grows in Prominence
- Multi-Cloud Environments Complicate Deployment of Encryption Keys
- Rapid Growth in Hybrid Cloud and Data Center Infrastructure Drives Importance of EKM
- Global Hybrid Cloud Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2023 and 2026
- Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of Encryption Tools among Enterprises
- Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- BYOD & CYOD Trends Enhance the Risk of Data Leakage, Fueling Need for Enterprise Key Management
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for Years 2020 and 2027
- Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work
- As Blockchain Disrupts Industry Activities, EKM Tools Emerge to Ensure Data Security
- Encryption Key Management-as-a-Service for Blockchain Applications
- Accomplishing Protection of Sensitive Information on Blockchain
- Selecting the Best Data Encryption Product on Blockchain
- Shift Towards Industry 4.0 and Potential Risk of Data Breaches Pushes Demand for EKM Solutions
- Global Industry 4.0 Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Enterprise Key Management Emerges as a Critical Requirement in BFSI Sector
- Everything-As-A-Service Presents Growth Opportunities
- Modern Day Communications Bring Forth the Need for Effective Encryption
- Shift Away from Decentralized to Centralized Key Management Systems
- Homomorphic Encryption: Protecting Privacy During COVID-19 Using New Encryption Technique Encryption
- Dynamic Key Server Facilitates Greater Automation
- Strict Regulatory and Compliance Enforcements for Protection of Sensitive Data to Spur Growth
- Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry (in %)
- A Review of Key Data Protection Regulations Penalizing Data Leakages
- Limitations of Regulations Related to Encryption Key Management
- Major Challenges Facing EKM Market
