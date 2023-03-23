Papaschase First Nation Welcomes National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations RoseAnne Archibald to the Historic Lands of the River Cree Peoples

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a spirit of reconciliation, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) RoseAnne Archibald, comes to Edmonton to meet with Chief Calvin Bruneau of the Papaschase First Nation (PFN). This is a momentous occasion on the journey for Papaschase First Nation towards full recognition by the Federal Government and further recognizes the important work that Chief Bruneau is doing on the Chiefs’ Committee on Lands Territories and Resources of the AFN. Likewise, it represents an opportunity for the National Chief of the AFN to hear the concerns of the First Nations during several stops across Western Canada.



Just as the truth and reconciliation commission travelled across this country to document the atrocities of cultural genocide to which indigenous peoples were subjected to during residential school, Chief Bruneau was able to inform the National Chief of the ongoing trauma inflicted on their Nation by the Government of Canada. The starvation, the illegal surrender and amalgamation in 1888 of Papaschase First Nation with Enoch Cree Nation (ECN).

The Government of Canada, Province of Alberta, and City of Edmonton have yet to address the truth about stolen reserves that now make up the 40% of the land area of the City of Edmonton including the unmarked grave sites of Papaschase First Nation and Enoch Cree Nation. By institutional design, PFN and ECN are among many that were separated from their reserve land, their culture, and their language. Some thirty landless First Nations exists across Canada.

“Acts of reconciliation must be thoughtful, respectful, and meaningful,” stated Chief Bruneau. This is not a time to praise leadership, and politicians involved in, not only the design of Canada, but in the cultural genocide inflicted of the Papaschase. “All you have to do is look at the large number of the unhoused indigenous peoples in Edmonton and wonder what could be if Papaschase was given just reconciliation and recognition for the loss of Reserve #136.”

About Papaschase First Nation

The Papaschase First Nation (PFN) signed Treaty Six in August 21, 1877 at Fort Edmonton Park, Alberta. The band is regrouping after being scattered for so many years since the illegal surrender of their reserve and forced transfer to other bands. This work has begun in earnest with the first election in 1999 of Chief and Council to provide representation on behalf of all descendants.

