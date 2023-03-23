Aussie Car Shades That Offer Unrivalled Protection from Harmful UV Rays

Silverwater, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverwater, New South Wales -

New South Wales company Snap Shades offers UV protection film for a wide range of car models, providing 100% window coverage to block out UV rays.

The delicate skin of babies and young children is vulnerable to sun damage, leading to sunburn and an increased risk of skin cancer later in life. Not having car shades can exacerbate this condition, making it imperative to use UV screens to protect them from the sun’s harmful rays.

Due to its location in the southern hemisphere, Australia receives more than 3,000 hours of sunshine annually. Car screens and windows with car shades are a regular feature on Australian roads. Many of these well-fitting UV screens are likely from Snap Shades, a local company offering high-quality, stylish and perfect-fitting car sunshades custom measured to fit the side windows of vehicles that snap in magnetically without clips or mess.

The founders of the company were motivated to start the business after becoming parents and discovering that the automotive sunshades found online and in-store were not of the highest quality and afforded little protection to a newborn baby. Realising the gap in the market, they decided to create their own brand with a focus on providing top-quality sun shades to benefit Australian consumers.

As a trusted name in the industry, Snap Shades aspires to cater to customers' needs regarding car window shades. It has the largest range of custom car window shades available anywhere for more than 1600 cars. Interested customers can browse the company’s website and search based on car type, model and year.

Daniel Chan of Snap Shades said, “At Snap Shades, we're passionate about creating high-quality products that truly make a difference in people's lives. Our magnetic car shades are the best on the market, and we're proud to offer a solution that makes driving more comfortable and enjoyable for our customers. We're committed to continuing to innovate and improve our products, and we can't wait to see how Snap Shades will continue to change the game in the years to come.”

Snap Shades offers a range of high-quality car shades designed specifically for babies and young children. These shades are made from durable materials that can withstand the harsh Australian climate and provide superior protection from the sun's harmful UV rays.

One of the standout features of the company's car shades is its impressive ability to block high levels of UV rays. The company uses material tested by the Australia Radiation and Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency that block up to 84.6% UVA & UVB (ARPANSA) filters light and glare.

The baby car shades are easy to use. Its smart magnet and flexible lightweight frame make installation convenient and can be quickly attached to the car's windows, allowing parents to adjust the level of shade as needed. It is useful for long car journeys, where the sun's direction may change throughout the day.

Another benefit of the company is its unparalleled commitment to customer service. Post-purchase, a team of local shade experts will be ready to assist with installation and purchase inquiries. They try to make the installation process easy by providing an easy-to-use guide.

Snap Shades offers free shipping for customers in Australia, with options for international shipping if needed. If the piece bought is damaged in shipping or doesn't fit, customers can reach out to the team within 30 days for instructions on returning the item so they can send a new one that suits the customer's needs.

The team at Snap Shades is passionate about creating high-quality products that make a difference in people's lives. Its magnetic car shades are the best on the market, and they are proud to offer a solution that makes driving more comfortable and enjoyable for its customers. With a commitment to continuing to innovate and improve their products, the team is excited to see how the company will continue to change the game in years to come.

Based in New South Wales, Snap Shades is an excellent investment for parents who want to protect their little ones from the harsh Australian sun while travelling in the car. With their high level of UV protection and durability, these shades are a must-have for any family with young children or those travelling in sunny countries. Their commitment to quality and customer service ensures that parents can trust the products and have the peace of mind they need when travelling with their babies.

