Opus EHR Partners with Mindful Health for Improved Operating Efficiency and Patient Engagement

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus EHR, a customizable EHR solution for behavioral health treatment organizations, has announced a new partnership with Mindful Health, a leading mental health and wellness provider. Mindful Health partnered with Opus EHR to facilitate an aggressive growth strategy by optimizing and customizing workflows and improving operational efficiency. This will allow Mindful Health to scale as needed while maintaining quality assurance standards. Additionally, Opus provides Mindful Health the tools to manage patient care through continuous patient monitoring in addition to metrics to measure client success and move towards a value-based care model with payors.

“Our partnership with Opus has allowed us to have custom-built, cutting-edge technology unavailable elsewhere in the market for behavioral health organizations,” said Jennifer Wood, Founder and CEO of Mindful Health. “By combining our clinical expertise with Opus' innovative technology, we can provide our patients with a more personalized and effective approach to their mental health care with streamlined workflows for our clinical team.”

With Opus EHR, Mindful Health can now:

Interoperate with CRM, EHR, and PM systems.

Utilize customizable, intuitive dashboards and workflows to meet clinical, administrative, and billing needs.

Automate patient registration, scheduling, intake, and patient communications.

Aggregate patient information and continuously monitor patient progress.

Compile metrics that reflect the effectiveness of care delivered.

Automate clinical audits ensuring compliance with Joint Commission requirements.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mindful Health to help them advance their operations," said Trey Wilson, CEO of Opus EHR. "Mindful Health will be able to focus more on providing top-notch patient care, which is their top priority, and we are honored to be a part of the impact they are making in the behavioral health space."

About Opus EHR

Opus EHR is a complete clinical solution specifically built for behavioral health, SUD, mental health, substance abuse, and addiction treatment centers. With innovative technologies and expertise in healthcare, Opus EHR supports providers as they deliver high-quality care to achieve optimal patient outcomes.

With everything in one secure place, Opus helps customize treatment workflow and optimize the clinical and operational continuum of care, including intake, admissions, documentation, billing, revenue cycle, clinical, and medical management processes – all in a secure and HIPAA-compliant environment. Opus consistently serves its client needs through customization and added innovative feature requests that come in—providing a solution for facilities to increase efficiency and quality of care in a complex and ever-changing healthcare environment. As a result, practice care teams stay in sync to achieve higher reimbursements and better patient satisfaction. Centralization of processes results in more time with your patients and less on your systems, leading to higher profits for your organization.

For more information, visit www.opusehr.com

About Mindful Health

Mindful Health is a combination of upscale bricks and mortar practices and virtual mental health services with physical locations in Rockwall, TX, and Heath, TX, expanding further into Texas throughout this year. Mindful Health offers a full continuum of behavioral health services, including individual and group therapy, psychiatry, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs, and wellness programs. Mindful Health’s treatment philosophy is centered around the interconnectedness of the mind and body and the achievement of total wellness through this holistic approach. Virtual services are also offered, including individual and group therapy and psychiatry. For more information, visit: www.mindful.health

