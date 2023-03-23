The Global VCSEL Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global VCSEL Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Wavelength, By Application, By Data Rate, By Material, Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435080/?utm_source=GNW

VCSELs are utilized in various laser goods, such as computer mice, fiber optic communications, laser printers, Face ID, and smart glasses.



Excitation of higher-order transverse modes cannot be avoided for larger mode areas due to the relatively short resonator length of only a few microns and the difficulties of pumping a larger active region uniformly with a ring electrode. However, the short resonator also facilitates single-frequency functioning in conjunction with wavelength tunability. VCSELs may also be modulated at high frequencies, making them valuable for applications such as optical fiber communications.



In addition to the outstanding beam quality of low-power VCSELs, the reduced beam divergence compared to edge-emitting laser diodes and the symmetric beam profile are vital features. This makes it straightforward to collate the output beam with a primary lens that does not need a high numerical aperture.



As a result of the GaAs/AlGaAs material system, the most prevalent emission wavelengths of VCSELs are in the range of 750–980 nm (typically 850 nm). Using dilute nitrides (GaInNAs quantum wells on GaAs) and devices based on indium phosphide, greater wavelengths of, e.g., 1.3 m, 1.55 m, or even beyond 2 m (as necessary for, for example, gas sensing) can be achieved (InAlGaAsP on InP).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic pushed businesses and institutions to implement remote working. Consequently, most businesses from diverse industries, such as healthcare and education, began offering their services electronically. As corporations adopted remote working methods and individuals turned to online ways of leisure, there was an increase in the need for cloud computing services. This change resulted in significant growth in the quantity of electronic data generated by diverse sources and increased application of VCSEL which aided the market to recover.



Market Growth Factors



The rising usage of 3D sensing application in smartphones



VCSELs play a vital role in smartphone 3D sensing applications. VCSEL laser components support 3D camera sensing with a flood illuminator, dot projector, and proximity sensor. Object-scanning and rendering 3D cameras are now a typical feature of premium smartphones. When connected with the appropriate software, the cameras enable the user to detect light levels, motions, and textures more accurately than ever before. VCSELs provide several benefits, including low cost, optical efficiency, wavelength stability, low power consumption, and high modulation rates.



Increasing utilization of VCSEL by data centers



Globally, the increase in internet traffic and digital data production has boosted the need for data centers. Numerous data center optical links are based on VCSELs and multimode fiber. The links are employed as optical transceivers because of their high-speed data transfer, high reliability, and low energy consumption and because they enable the application of data analytics to enhance decision-making abilities. For intra-data center communication, VCSEL-based optical transceivers enhance the overlapping of carriers and visual modes.



Market Restringing Factors



Drawbacks compared to edge-emitters



VCSELs have disadvantages in comparison to edge emitters. The manufacturing tolerances for VCSEL growth are significantly more stringent than those for edge-emitting lasers, as the layer thickness must be controlled to within 1%. Due to the high transverse dimensions of the optical cavity, VCSELs have a great inclination to operate on many transverse modes, which may be the most significant disadvantage. This results in emission spectra with numerous emission wavelengths, which restricts the most significant attainable distance due to chromatic dispersion effects.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the VCSEL market is segmented into single mode and multimode. The multi-mode segment dominated the VCSEL market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because these vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers can achieve large power densities with a quick rise time. Consequently, their use is expanding in time-of-flight (TOF), industrial, lighting, LiDAR, and other high-power applications. Multimode VCSELs are infrared light sources for mobile consumer applications, and their compact dimensions make them ideal for use in highly integrated sensors.



Material Outlook



On the basis of material, the VCSEL market is divided into gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP) and others. The gallium arsenide (GaAs) segment held the highest revenue share in the VCSEL market in 2021. This is due to the ability of Gallium Arsenide-based VCSELs to meet the demand for high resolution and high speed in multimedia applications. VCSELs based on GaAs manufacture optical high-definition multimedia interface cables for various consumer electronics applications. In addition, other advantages of GaAs-based VCSELs, includes a low current threshold, decreased power consumption, and a small divergence angle, have accelerated their global acceptance.



Wavelength Outlook



By wavelength, the VCSEL market is classified into red, near infrared (NIR) and shortwave infrared (SWIR). The red segment garnered a prominent revenue share in the VCSEL market in 2021. This is because of the benefits of red VCSELs which enables technical advancements that standard LEDs or semiconductor lasers cannot attain efficiently. As the development of red VCSEL technology continues to bring down the price of these laser sources, a growing number of individuals will find their properties favorable for various applications.



Data Rate Outlook



Based on the data rate, the VCSEL market is bifurcated into Up to 10 Gbps, 10.1 to 25 Gbps and Above 25 Gbps. The up to 10Gbps segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the VCSEL market in 2021. This is because a high-performance VCSEL is engineered to meet performance standards for 10Gbps data transfer over multimode optical fiber. Its variety of applications includes ethernet, fibre channel, and atm protocols. The optical assembly is designed to link 50m or 62.5m multimode fiber and enable compatibility with higher bandwidth fiber per various launch conditioning standards. These features of the up to 10Gbps are expected to surge the segment’s growth.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the VCSEL market is segmented into sensing, data communication, industrial heating & laser printing and others. The sensing segment led the VCSEL market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to the rising demand for object detection and face recognition, as well as developments in logistics, home & building automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies, are responsible for the segment’s rapid growth rate. In surveillance, smartphone, automotive, manufacturing, and consumer electronics applications, VCSEL-based sensors improve speed and precision.



Industry Outlook



By industry, the VCSEL market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, data center, commercial & industrial, healthcare and military. In 2021, the data center segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the VCSEL market in 2021. The effectiveness of VCSELs for data centers has been improved by changes and advancements in the VCSEL architecture, which have also improved the integration of VCSELs in a wide range of cutting-edge commercial and industrial applications. For applications like infrared illumination, laser printing, sensing, and industrial heating, VCSELs are employed in a variety of industries.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the VCSEL market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the APAC region led the VCSEL market with the maximum revenue share. The greatest consumer electronics and automotive markets, the proliferation of data centers, and significant industrial growth all contribute to the rapid expansion of VCSEL adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. The major markets for electronics in the world are Asian nations such as China, South Korea, and others which account for the majority of production investments. Also, the smartphones are the primary application for VCSELs.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Broadcom, Inc. is the forerunner in the VCSEL Market. Companies such as II-VI, Incorporated, Lumentum Holdings, Inc., and TRUMPF SE + Co. KG are some of the key innovators in VCSEL Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include II-VI, Incorporated, Lumentum Holdings, Inc., ams-OSRAM AG, Broadcom, Inc., Leonardo SpA, MKS Instruments, Inc., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Santec Corporation, Vertilite Co., Ltd., and TT electronics PLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in VCSEL Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2023: TRUMPF Photonic Components, part of TRUMPF partnered with RSP Systems, a Denmark-based medical device company. The partnership involves jointly developing a sensor that would scale down RSP’s non-invasive technology to a wearable format. Further, the companies intend to make life uncomplicated and unchallenging for people with diabetics.



Aug-2022: Vertilite collaborated with SOSLAB, a South Korea-based operator of LiDAR Development Company. The collaboration involves jointly developing ML LiDAR, equipped with 180-degree wide angle and long-range measuring performance.



Jan-2022: ams OSRAM extended its partnership with Cepton Technologies, a US-based provider of lidar-based solutions. The partnership involves jointly working on delivering LiDAR solutions. Through this partnership, the companies intend to innovate in the automotive industry.



Feb-2021: AMS entered into a partnership with Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company. This partnership aimed to demonstrate the high value, which VCSEL technology brings to optical driver monitoring systems in comparison to established illumination technologies. Through the integrated technology, both the companies would generate valuable insight and bring their joint customers into the demanding automotive environment solutions to provide a safer and more comfortable driving experience.



Feb-2021: AMS came into collaboration with ArcSoft, the computer vision-based imaging software developer. Together, the companies demonstrated a working system for 3D direct Time-of-Flight sensing, providing a comprehensive solution for 3D sensing for usage in mobile devices for Android. The companies would integrate ams’ dToF system with AR and computer vision core engines from ArcSoft to make superior imaging and AR experience for consumers. This further adds a substantial value to manufacturers at the time of developing the latest and exciting mobile apps, owing to better lowlight bokeh, wide-range, fast & accurate autofocus, and vivid 3D scene modeling.



Jan-2020: Lumentum collaborated with Ambarella and ON Semiconductor. Under this collaboration, the companies introduced a joint 3D sensing platform for the making of intelligent access control systems and smart video security products like smart video doorbells and door locks. The platform is built on Ambarella’s CV25 CVflow AI vision system on chip (SoC), structured-light that is powered by Lumentum’s VCSEL technology, and ON Semiconductor’s AR0237IR image sensor.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Jan-2023: Trumpf released multimode VCSEL. The new VCSEL is equipped with additional features including, linear polarisation, and stable polarisation. The new solution can be used in multiple areas including smartphones.



May-2022: TRUMPF unveiled 760nm and 763nm VCSEL intended for spectroscopic oxygen sensing. The new solution can be used in automotive, medical, and industrial environments. Further, the new VCSEL solution is equipped with polarization and active temperature control.



Apr-2022: Lumentum launched M51-100 in its M Series multi-junction VCSEL arrays intended for industrial LiDAR, 3D sensing applications, and automotive. The M51-100 features a 905nm 70w VCSEL array, small in size, and well suited for long and short-range LiDAR applications. Additionally, the new VCSEL array is AEC-Q102 qualified.



Apr-2022: TRUMPF introduced 940 nm VCSEL arrays. The solution broadens its 3D sensing products and solutions offerings.



Oct-2021: Lumentum launched a 10 W flood illuminator module. The new flood illuminator cashes on Lumentum’s expertise in supplying VCSELs to the market in large volumes. The flood illuminator is equipped with an eye safety feature, photodiode, and optical diffuser and is available in three illumination variants, 72°x58°, 110°x85°, and 60°x45°.



Jun-2021: Broadcom introduced its expanded portfolio of 100 GB, 400 GB, 200 GB, and 800 GB electro-optics platform solutions for data center & cloud networks. By unveiling the industry’s first 100Gb PAM-4 VCSEL and multi-mode kit, proven 112Gb PAM-4 PHY with direct-drive technology, and uncooled 100Gb PAM-4 EML capability, the portfolio offers clients a comprehensive range of solutions to resolve the industry’s increasing networking bandwidth needs that include those based on Broadcom’s 12.8-Tbps Tomahawk 3 and 25.6-Tbps Tomahawk 4 switch platforms.



Jun-2021: II?VI, Incorporated introduced its high-efficiency multifunctional metalenses build on a II-VI proprietary platform. This platform allows ultra-compact optical sensors for a wide range of applications that include life sciences, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial markets. In addition, metalenses can be used with VCSELs to allow different ultracompact 3D sensing cameras, surging wide adoption in consumer electronics and automotive.



Mar-2021: Lumentum Holdings introduced the latest high-power and high-efficiency five and six junction vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays. This product is for automotive LiDAR, consumer electronics, and other 3D sensing applications. Through Lumentum’s advanced five and six junction VCSEL arrays, customers can get very high slope efficiencies, very little power dissipation, and record-breaking optical peak powers in comparison to the existing devices.



Feb-2021: II?VI, Incorporated launched its vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) flood illuminator modules for driver & occupancy monitoring systems in vehicles. This module leverage the company’s in-house 6-inch GaAs technology platform to seamlessly scale production of its VCSEL arrays for consumer electronics, and to increase production of flood illumination modules for in-cabin sensing in automotive with the increased demand.



Feb-2021: II?VI, Incorporated unveiled its double-junction vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays. It is the first of its multi-junction VCSEL array platforms, which is for the next-generation world-facing 3D sensing applications.



Jan-2021: AMS launched a range of infrared VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) flood illuminators. These illuminators enable industrial manufacturers to make the latest and innovative applications for autonomous guided vehicles, cobots, robots, and smart devices that perform 2D and 3D optical sensing.



Jan-2021: AMS announced the pre-release of the latest TARA2000-AUT family of VCSEL flood illuminators for automotive applications that are the industry’s first to be qualified to the AEC-Q102 automotive quality standard and the ISO 26262 functional safety standard.



Jan-2021: Broadcom unveiled its first co-packaged switch that integrates its 25.6 Tb/s Tomahawk 4 switch silicon with integrated optical interconnects in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum Conference. These co-packaged optics change the optical interface from the pluggable module into the switch chassis, which means that the optical interface can’t be as easily changed, it suddenly decreases the physical distance between the switch silicon and the photonics circuits. This decreases the power needed to drive the transceivers.



Jan-2020: II?VI, Incorporated launched its high-speed vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) on its vertically integrated 150 mm gallium arsenide (GaAs) technology platform. Through this launch, the company aims to serve the increasing demand for optical high-definition multimedia interface (optical HDMI) cables in consumer electronics.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: MKS Instruments took over Photon Control, a Canada-based company operating in the semiconductor industry. The addition of Photon Control expands MKS’s product offerings and further accelerates its strategy to improve its Surround the Chamber product offerings by integrating optical sensors into it.



Jul-2021: MKS Instruments announced the acquisition of Atotech, an international specialty chemicals, and equipment company. This acquisition will integrate Atotech’s expertise in electroplating & chemistry and MKS’ strengths in laser systems, lasers, optics, and motion would help innovative and ground-breaking solutions for clients in the field of materials processing and complicated applications.



Nov-2020: Lumentum Holdings took over certain technology assets of TriLumina. This acquisition includes TriLumina patents and other intellectual property.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Multimode



• Single mode



By Wavelength



• Near Infrared (NIR)



• Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)



• Red



By Application



• Sensing



• Data Communication



• Industrial Heating & Laser Printing



• Others



By Data Rate



• 10.1 to 25 Gbps



• Up to 10 Gbps



• Above 25 Gbps



By Material



• Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)



• Indium Phosphide (InP) & Others



• Global VCSEL Market, by Industry



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• II-VI, Incorporated



• Lumentum Holdings, Inc.



• ams-OSRAM AG



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Leonardo SpA



• MKS Instruments, Inc.



• TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG



• Santec Corporation



• Vertilite Co., Ltd.



• TT electronics PLC



