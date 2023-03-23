Umicore: Transparency notification by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA

Transparency notification by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (GBL SA) has recently notified Umicore of a change in the chain of control of the shareholding following the dissolution of a foundation. Total direct voting rights of GBL in Umicore remained above the 15% threshold.
Summary:
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|March 20th, 2023
|15.93%
|0.56%
|16.49%
The most recent notification contains the following information:
- Date of notification: March 20th 2023
- Notification by: Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
- Denominator: 246,400,000
- Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification details:
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.
