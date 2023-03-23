Umicore: Transparency notification by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA

English French Dutch

Transparency notification by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (GBL SA) has recently notified Umicore of a change in the chain of control of the shareholding following the dissolution of a foundation. Total direct voting rights of GBL in Umicore remained above the 15% threshold.

Summary:

Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total March 20th, 2023 15.93% 0.56% 16.49%









The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: March 20 th 2023

2023 Notification by: Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification details:

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 74 34 adrien.raicher@umicore.com





About Umicore

Umicore is the circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.



Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 4.2 billion (turnover of € 25.4 billion) in 2022 and currently employs more than 11,000 people.