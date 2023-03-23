The Global Vehicle Scanner Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Scanner Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Scanner Type, By Structure Type, By Application, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435079/?utm_source=GNW

A key factor driving this market’s revenue expansion is the growing demand for sophisticated security systems that can conduct continuous inspections without irritating passengers. In addition, the demand for vehicles with improved safety systems and user-friendly functionality has grown in recent years.



As a result, manufacturers of vehicle scanners are also investing in developing new technology to enhance vehicle security and meet consumer needs. The availability of advanced security options that can offer continuous inspection without disturbing passengers, as well as expanding services for car diagnostic tools to stop activities like human trafficking and border breaking & entering, are all significant aspects accelerating demand.



In addition, there will be increasing demand for entire car body scanning throughout the forecasted period, creating new opportunities. The solutions provided by vehicle scanners include scanning, processing, sensing, and imaging of a vehicle. The technology significantly impacts a vehicle’s overall safety, which explains why the demand for such scanners is gradually increasing. In addition, due to the rising number of hacking incidents as well as terrorist activities, among several other things, there is a significant demand for cars with extra security features.



Since toll booths nowadays are interconnected to integrated networks with the help of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and employ car scanning to gather and store accurate data with minimal human inaccuracy, vehicle scanners are also highly helpful in toll booths. The cost of operation and scanning time are reduced when loT is used with vehicle scanning.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Vehicle scanner sales are directly correlated with demand from end-use industries, including the automotive, appliance, and other industries. The COVID-19 pandemic’s import-export restrictions, restricted borders, as well as supply chain delays, however, had a significant impact on the demand in the automotive sector. The establishment of new vehicle scanner initiatives has been hampered by the economic slump as the overwhelming amount of government money was directed toward the healthcare industry, which had a significant negative influence on the market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing demand for and production of automobiles worldwide



The purchase of vehicles with precise, improved, and speedy diagnosis equipment is increasingly popular in industrialized nations all over the world. Particularly, the demand for premium cars has been growing significantly worldwide due to a combination of factors, including a shift in customer preferences from sedans to SUVs and rising disposable incomes of consumers. In addition, the increasing demand for vehicles is attributable to the rising purchasing power of developing economies. As a result, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are leading the use of more recent and cutting-edge scan techniques.



Growing worries about the safety and security of the environment



Vehicle scanners are in significant demand to prevent illegal operations such as border trespassing, trafficking, smuggling, and others. A crucial element that is boosting the rise of revenue is the increasing demand for enhanced security solutions. These solutions must give continuous inspection without inflicting any inconvenience on the passengers. Since a few years ago, the rise in the number of automobiles has necessitated an increased number of safety measures and functionalities that are easier to operate. Also, car manufacturers are increasing their investments in the research and development of cutting-edge technology to improve their products’ safety and fulfill their consumers’ requirements.



Market Restraining Factors



Advanced scanning tools have a high starting cost



Automotive diagnostics incorporates extremely advanced technologies, which raises the overall cost. This is needed as autos need to comply with strict safety regulations. Therefore, every time new modifications to the regulations are introduced, the equipment also needs to be updated. Sophisticated vehicle scanners are pricey, and they frequently need an operating system, software, and other technological innovation upgrades, which could increase the overall cost of the equipment. Therefore, throughout the forecast period, development in the market will be constrained by the high installation as well as maintenance costs of the vehicle scanner.



Scanner Type Outlook



Based on scanner type, the vehicle scanner market is bifurcated into portable and fixed. The fixed segment garnered the highest revenue share in the vehicle scanner market in 2021. The fixed vehicle scanners have a range of scanning speeds from 30 to 60 kmph (kilometers per hour) and are used to install continuously working vehicle scanner checkpoints. Also, fixed automobile diagnostic scanner systems are set up underneath. These systems’ ability to recognize, scan, and compare photos makes security guard work easier, safer, and more efficient.



Structure Type Outlook



On the basis of structure type, the vehicle scanner market is divided into drive-through and under vehicle scanning systems (UVSS). The drive-through segment acquired recorded a significant revenue share in the vehicle scanner market in 2021. This segment is growing due to the rising trend of goods transported by road, air, and sea, creating a high demand due to growing security concerns. Frequently, full body scanners are also referred to as drive-through vehicle scanners. Drive-through scanners are installed in government buildings, military installations, and other highly restricted areas.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the vehicle scanner market is segmented into government and private. The private segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the vehicle scanner market in 2021. In the private or commercial sector, security scanner for vehicle and cargo inspection is used to screen persons, cargo, vehicles, as well as their contents. Additionally, professional mechanics employ scanning devices with a module and screen. Once the device is plugged in, they may evaluate the mechanical state of the car’s parts, accessories, and critical engine components. As a result, repairs will be made to the car right away before the issue gets worse.



Component Outlook



On the basis of component, the vehicle scanner market is categorized into camera, lighting unit, barrier, software, and others. The camera segment procured the highest revenue share in the vehicle scanner market in 2021. Using an under-vehicle examination camera, the under-vehicle automobile code reader system eliminates the need for physical instruments to locate hazardous and illegal objects. Instead, the relevant staff can examine the photographs to spot such items and alert others, preventing auto accidents. The inspection camera’s accuracy and efficacy depend on the 3D images it captures.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the vehicle scanner market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment recorded the largest revenue share in the vehicle scanner market in 2021. Since parking lots, naval ports, airports, and other professional and governmental environments have a strong demand for vehicle scanners, increasing usage of these tools in such places is propelling the segment’s expansion. Due to the rise in terrorist attacks and concerns about community security in the region, there is a growing need for protection in both public and private institutions. Due to rising security & safety concerns, there is a high demand for vehicle scanners, expected to drive market expansion throughout the projection period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Godrej Security Solutions), International Road Dynamics, Inc. (WiLAN) (Quarterhill Inc.), Leidos Holdings, Inc., Gatekeeper Security, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Omnitec Group, Tescon Sicherheitssysteme AG, UVeye Ltd., Advanced Detection Technology, LLC (HWH Investments Ltd), VMI Security (Prime Holding Group), and SCANLAB GmbH (TecInvest Holding AG).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Scanner Type



• Fixed



• Portable



By Structure Type



• Under Vehicle Scanning Systems (UVSS)



• Drive-through



By Application



• Government



• Private



By Component



• Camera



• Software



• Barrier



• Lighting Unit



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Godrej Security Solutions)



• International Road Dynamics, Inc. (WiLAN) (Quarterhill Inc.)



• Leidos Holdings, Inc.



• Gatekeeper Security, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.)



• Omnitec Group



• Tescon Sicherheitssysteme AG



• UVeye Ltd.



• Advanced Detection Technology, LLC (HWH Investments Ltd)



• VMI Security (Prime Holding Group)



• SCANLAB GmbH (TecInvest Holding AG)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435079/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________