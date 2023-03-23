The Global Wireless Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach $259.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Infrastructure, By Platform, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435075/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, wireless networking connects households, telecommunications networks, and commercial (business) installations without the expensive procedure of putting wires into a building or as a connection between different equipment locations.



Increased investments by market players in constructing high-speed networks are the main factor driving market expansion. Also, the increased usage of satellite data in the creation of smart cities and connected vehicles and the rising demand for linked automobiles are other factors that will assist the market’s growth throughout the projected period.



Numerous wireless infrastructure time division duplex (TDD) send applications that ask for quick on/off transmitting of the transmitter, often within one to five microseconds. RF switches in the signal route or on/off switching of the supply voltage for various stages of the transmitter chain are two methods for implementing quick Tx on/off switching. The benefits of the latter approach include low cost, excellent performance, and power conservation while the Device is not in use. Supply switching is especially beneficial at the transmit upconverting mixer since it eliminates the transmit signal and all other mixing byproducts from the mixer RF output.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5G may have short- and medium-term setbacks due to hardware delays and supply chain disruptions. Due to a temporary halt in 5G implementation during the pandemic, it is projected that the progress of the market will be slowed down in the near future. On the other side, manufacturers are implementing plans for digital transformation to offer core business value in areas like competitive excellence, improved business efficiency, and market uniqueness. In addition, private wireless networks and the advent of 5G can address core connectivity and business automation needs. These elements could hasten the construction of wireless network infrastructure in the upcoming years.



Market Growth Factors



Rising expansion of wireless communication networks for several applications



Players in the market have introduced a variety of technologies to improve communication infrastructures in several industries, such as connectivity & transportation, services & applications, storage & processing, and terminals and devices of the countries, such as an increase in the number of towers, antennas, and other equipment that can be managed by a core network. For example, long-term institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) disclosed in April 2019 that it had purchased 30% of the shares of Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC, one of the largest private companies and operators of communications infrastructure in the United States.



Supportive regulations of governments in the developing countries



The Canadian government contributed to broadband initiatives nationwide. The new project will improve network connectivity in various rural areas of the nation and the country’s emergency communication channels, which is anticipated to propel market expansion. In addition, many nations are giving subsidies to businesses and the general people to promote and support the usage of satellite internet. Such government actions are anticipated to encourage the expansion of satellite internet, which will, in turn, fuel demand for wireless infrastructure.



Market Retraining Factors



High cost of updating



The cloud service provider charges for the output of platform-generated files. In addition, cellular data transfer incurs fees. The cost is reduced when the update size is reduced to 50MB. There are ways to lower the cloud provider’s departure fee, despite the fact that using a content delivery network adds complexity and expense to the process. Hence, the high cost of updating automobile OTA services would constrain the expansion of wireless infrastructure market over the course of forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the wireless infrastructure market is segmented into satellite, 2G & 3G, 4G, and 5G. In 2021, the 4G segment held the highest revenue share in the wireless infrastructure market. As a result of the efforts of 4G wireless providers to steadily expand their coverage, capacity, and user base, wireless networks have become the decade’s primary platform for technological innovation and economic expansion. In the 4G decade, job creation was driven by the wireless industry’s deployment of robust and accessible 4G networks and the technology industry’s investment in developing future products for these networks.



Platform Outlook



On the basis of platform, the wireless infrastructure market is fragmented into government, defense, and commercial. The defense segment garnered a significant revenue share in the wireless infrastructure market in 2021. It is possible to improve intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and processing, modernize logistics operations for greater efficiency and create new techniques for command and control (C2). These are a few potential benefits of using impressively fast 5G networks for defense and security.



Infrastructure Outlook



By infrastructure, the wireless infrastructure market is bifurcated into small & macro cells, mobile core, radio access network, distributed area network, and SATCOM. In 2021, the distributed area network segment dominated the wireless infrastructure market with the maximum revenue share. This is brought on by an increase in the demand for distributed area network systems by an increase in internet users. In addition, an increasing number of microcells must be deployed due to the rise in cellular network subscribers. However, mobile service providers still struggle to deliver seamless coverage using the current microcell base stations.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the wireless infrastructure market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the wireless infrastructure market by generating highest revenue share. This is explained by the increasing need for partnerships in the area and the focus on cost-cutting measures. Government, telecom, logistics, and business process outsourcing (BPO), BFSI, as well as other industries are moving towards advanced telecom communications to facilitate effective collaboration and communication. By implementing cutting-edge technology like unified communications, expanding the use of wireless infrastructure also makes it possible to lower travel expenses both domestically and abroad.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Wireless Infrastructure Market. Companies such as NXP Semiconductors N.V., Capgemini SE and NEC Corporation are some of the key innovators in Wireless Infrastructure Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Qualcomm Inc. (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.), Capgemini SE, D-Link Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), NXP Semiconductors N.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, and Ciena Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Wireless Infrastructure Market



Mergers & Acquisition



Nov-2022: Ciena Corporation took over Tibit Communications, Inc., a privately-held company headquartered in Petaluma, California, and along with this Ciena Corporation acquired Benu Networks, Inc., a privately-held company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. Through the double acquisitions, Ciena Corporation would be able to expand its capabilities to help customers’ next-generation edge and metro strategies as service providers globally fasten investments to update their networks and enhance connectivity at the network edge.



Jul-2022: NEC Corporation took over Aspire Technology, an Irish company that specializes in the integration of open networks. Through this acquisition, NEC Corporation would strengthen its place in the growing Open Radio Access Network (OpenRAN) sector. Moreover, NEC Corporation would organize more satisfactorily as compared to any other supplier to integrate disaggregated network components into a well-tuned ecosystem.



Jun-2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. took over Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte. Ltd., a leader in mobile network automation and management. Through this acquisition, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. would be able to strengthen its capability to guide the development of the modern 5G network with the assistance of Cellwize’s best-in-class RAN automation technologies.



Jan-2022: NEC Corporation acquired Blue Danube Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of CBRS/4G/5G RAN products and AI/ML-based software solutions. Through this acquisition, NEC Corporation would expand its customer support capability and assets in North America and further combines the breadth of its Open RAN solutions portfolio to keep the needs and demands of customers



Sep-2021: Ciena Corporation acquired Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology from AT&T, an American multinational telecommunications holding company headquartered at Whitacre Tower in Downtown Dallas, Texas. Through this acquisition, Ciena Corporation would incorporate Vyatta talent and assets into its Switching and Routing business would grow Ciena’s success in supporting customers to make virtualized networks and deploy the latest features.



Mar-2021: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. acquired NUVIA, an international group specializing in nuclear technology. Through this acquisition, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. would be able to elaborate its CPU Roadmap alongside expanding Qualcomm’s leading technology place with the Android, Windows, and Chrome ecosystems.



Mar-2021: Capgemini SE took over RXP Services, Ltd., a company that provides a broad range of management, business, and ICT consulting, delivery, and support services. Through this acquisition, Capgemini SE would be able to increase the depths of its networks and abilities to satisfy the expected growth in demand for digital services.



Feb-2021: Cisco Systems, Inc. took over IMImobile PLC, a leading provider of cloud communications software and services. Through this acquisition, Cisco Systems, Inc. would be able to integrate IMImobile solution functionality with the All-New Webex Contact Center. Moreover, Cisco would be able to deliver a strong Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) offer.



Jun-2019: Capgemini SE acquired Altran Technologies, the global leader in Engineering and R&D services. Through this acquisition, Capgemini SE would be able to place itself as an evident strategic partner to help its clients in taking maximum advantage of the revolution initiated by the outcomes of Edge computing, cloud, artificial intelligence, IoT, and 5G.



Feb-2019: Capgemini SE took over Leidos Cyber, a recognized leader in cybersecurity across the federal government. Through this acquisition, Capgemini SE would be able to support its North American cybersecurity practice with the assistance of Leidos Cyber. Moreover, Leidos Cyber’s security expertise would also be helping Capgemini’s client base of global enterprises across multiple locations.



Product Launch and Product Expansions



Sep-2022: Fujitsu Limited launched Virtuora Service Management and Orchestration (SMO). This new Virtuora Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) provides automated, intelligent, and adaptive service delivery over multi-vendor mobile networks, multi-layer, network slices, subnets, and the cloud.



Feb-2022: ZTE Corporation unveiled the UniSite NEO solution. This new UniSite NEO solution and creative products can be used to help in such scenarios as 4G modernization, 5G construction, RAN sharing, and capacity enhancement to build a simplified, leading, and green 5G network.



Oct-2020: Cisco Systems, Inc. unveiled the new Wide Area Networking (WAN) edge platform. This new Wide Area Networking (WAN) edge platform would be able to aid customers fasten the cloud adoption and deliver automated and secured connectivity to applications across data centers, cloud, and edge.



Oct-2020: NXP Semiconductors unveiled the new family of 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Dual Band + Bluetooth/BLE solutions. This new family of 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Dual Band + Bluetooth/BLE solutions is operating a new phase of connectivity innovation for advanced gaming, industrial, audio, and IoT markets. Additionally, by allowing the world’s first Wi-Fi 6-enabled gaming console, NXP’s optimized IW62X family of products would be able to deliver improved efficiency, ability, and performance for next-generation connectivity solutions.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Nov-2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Siemens Smart Infrastructure, a German multinational conglomerate corporation. Under this collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. would be able to fetch Siemens’s leadership in building automation along with its expertise in edge and wireless computer technologies.



Feb-2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. came into collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, an American multinational information technology company based in Spring, Texas, United States. Under this collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. would be able to provide improved, effective, and trustworthy 5G experiences to consumers.



Feb-2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Microsoft Corporation, an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Redmond, Washington, United States. Under this collaboration, Microsoft Corporation would be able to provide a cost-effective, impressive, and efficient approach to deploying, designing, monitoring, operating, and 5G private networks. Moreover, this collaboration would further fasten the global adoption of companies combining private networks into their practices.



Dec-2021: ZTE Corporation partnered with Ooredoo Group, a Qatari multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Doha. Under this partnership, Ooredoo Group would be able to back itself with reliability and stability of supply along with the availability of advanced services and products to its customers with the assistance of ZTE Corporation.



Nov-2021: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. came into collaboration with NEC Corporation, a Japanese multinational information technology and electronics corporation, headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Under this collaboration, both organizations would be working collectively on the development of a 5G open and virtualized distributed unit (DU).



Oct-2021: Ciena Corporation came into collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a South Korean multinational electronics corporation headquartered in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, South Korea. Under this collaboration, both organizations would be providing 5G network solutions to the market. Moreover, Ciena Corporation would be able to develop the best-in-breed 5G networks that are scalable, open, and adaptive.



Jun-2021: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. partnered with Temenos, a banking software company. Under this partnership, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. would be able to strengthen cooperation with industry-leading technology solution-competent partners like Temenos. Furthermore, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. would be able to resolve problems and build value for customers together.



Jun-2021: NEC Corporation collaborated with Microelectronics Technology Inc., a leading network RF solutions provider. Under this collaboration, NEC Corporation would be able to improve the Open RAN ecosystem with a combination of radio options to cater to global 4G and 5G markets. Furthermore, NEC Corporation would be able to reinforce its responsibility to rev commercial Open RAN deployments and to provide better value to its customers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Infrastructure



• Distributed Area Network



• Mobile Core



• Radio Access Network



• Small & Macro cells



• SATCOM



By Platform



• Commercial



• Defense



• Government



By Type



• 4G



• 5G



• 2G & 3G



• Satellite



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Qualcomm Inc. (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)



• Capgemini SE



• D-Link Corporation



• ZTE Corporation



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Fujitsu Limited



• NEC Corporation



• Ciena Corporation



