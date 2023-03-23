The Global Workflow Management System Market size is expected to reach $53.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 33.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Workflow Management System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435074/?utm_source=GNW





A workflow management system offers a framework for the setup, execution, and oversight of a specified list of tasks organized as a workflow application.



Workflow management software is a component of the attempts to automate and simplify company processes across various businesses and industry verticals. Growth in the market is anticipated to be fueled by advantages such as cost-effectiveness, better resource utilization, and improved business processes related to the installation of workflow management software. Workflow management software is becoming more necessary as businesses expand, their industries change, and they are forced to manage more significant data quantities and features.



Workflow management solutions boost productivity, employee happiness, and customer satisfaction by removing the monotonous chores weighing down 90% of employees.



By eliminating tiresome activities and expediting response times, workflow management solutions boost productivity, reduce employee angst, and boost customer satisfaction. The capacity to automate as much of the process as feasible is a crucial aspect of workflow management. Change is inevitable yet challenging to embrace at every age. In the twenty-first century, computers, laptops, and cell phones have increased the size of the workforce. People rely on their cell phones for business and personal chores and take advantage of the cloud’s flexibility to access data from any device. Using a workflow management system should be easy, given the widespread exposure to technology improvements. It is amazing how many companies even fail to recognize the value of workflow software or a BPM solution for their company processes.



People using email as a business communication tool is the most prevalent and recurring error in any organization. While it should only be used for brief communications, it is intended to communicate information. Long email trails often include essential business files that vanish. Also, even when emails group all relevant communications together, workers will still deal with threads containing hundreds of messages, making the communication process ineffective. A workflow tool may prevent this by maintaining a single source of truth, tracking all changes, showing the most recent iteration of a discussion thread, and saving valuable time from having to go through several emails.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has made supply chains’ vulnerabilities clear. Critical IT service providers are part of a fragile ecosystem for the majority of IT enterprises. The service providers also made sure that mission-critical corporate clients had access to the tools and technology required to allow the speed, security, quality, and overall effectiveness of the services offered as a result of work-from-home regulations. Businesses are expected to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will stifle innovation, dampen profitability, and deplete cash flow. Yet, there has been a little detrimental effect on the software sector, particularly the market for workflow management systems.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing use of Industry 4.0 by industrial businesses



Process automation is anticipated to expand significantly over the following years as Industry 4.0 ideas are increasingly adopted by industrial sectors, including oil & gas, food & beverage, and chemicals. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, most manufacturing industry processes and systems are automated by utilizing various technologies, including cyber-physical systems, IoT, and cloud computing, enabling production units to run effectively around the clock without human error. It assists in reducing manufacturing cycle times and achieving process efficiency from the sourcing of raw materials through the creation of the finished product. The adoption of Industry 4.0, therefore, sped up the development of the market for workflow management systems.



Clearly define resources



Clarity on what is expected of responsible workers while carrying out duties within a process is provided by the role and task assignments. Such elements improve openness and accountability. You may achieve a simplified procedure and reliable outcomes with the appropriate workflow management application. For instance, customer support processes in telecoms are often managed via workflow management systems. These technologies can guarantee that consumers get timely service and that their questions are correctly addressed. The need is being driven by the deployment of workflow management systems in many sectors.



Market Restraining Factors



Security and Privacy Issues



Physical security is necessary for manual procedures where data protection is required. Sometimes paperwork must be kept in protected file cabinets, or tasks must be carried out in secure locations. Automatic workflows enable data gathered via web forms to be despatched in an almost endless number of ways. When end users and management are shown how this data may be utilized to measure productivity, learn more about consumers, and fill out several forms with a single entry of data. Automation makes it simple to include security precautions and other checks and balances from the outset with the correct workflow software. Workflows, for instance, may be created such that only authorized individuals can access certain processes or specific data. Notwithstanding the enormous insight into process status that automated workflows provide, if security requires it, such access may be restricted to just certain persons.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the Workflow Management System Market is divided into Software and Service. In 2021, the software segment had the largest share of the market. Workflow management software’s capacity to eliminate iterative work processes, which lower productivity, and modify traditional workflows augurs well for the sector’s expansion. Software for managing workflows may be able to automate procedures and help with effective decision-making. Workflow is the effective movement of work and information through a business process.



Software Type Outlook



Based on the Software Type, the Workflow Management System Market is divided into Production Workflow Systems, Messaging-based Workflow Systems, Web-based Workflow Systems, Suite-based Workflow Systems, and Others. In 2021, the Production Workflow System segment accounted for the largest revenue share. As with any project, developing a workflow may assist users in properly managing resources, making the most of their time, and ensuring the participation of the necessary teams and individuals. A production process may aid in eliminating inefficiencies, preventing expensive delays, and preventing misunderstanding since ROI is crucial for firms.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on deployment mode, the Workflow Management System Market is divided into Cloud and On-premises. In 2021, the on-premises segment obtained a prominent revenue share in the market. On-premise software’s ability to be readily modified and adapted to the client’s unique procedures may be credited with the segment’s expansion. Initially, on-premise implementation was favored because it does not need an internet connection, is simple to customize, and guarantees complete control over sensitive corporate data. During the course of the projected period, the advantages offered by on-premise deployment will continue to fuel the industry.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the Workflow Management System market can be classified into the BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation, and Others. The BFSI segment registered the major market share in 2021. Workflow management solutions in the BFSI sector include content management, records management, and business process automation. Workflow management systems can assist in establishing secure storage and communication systems for the data, allowing authorized access while thwarting all unauthorized attempts to access the data, taking into account the confidentiality associated with the data the incumbents of the BFSI industry must handle and the various ways this data can be exploited.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the Workflow Management System Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for maximum revenue share in the market. During the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the expansion of the regional market for workflow management systems will be driven by the rising number of technology start-ups and the high use of cloud services, ERP, and CRM in North America. Also, Canadian and American investors offer to finance businesses creating software and services for workflow management systems.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Workflow Management System Market. Companies such as Software AG, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, and Pegasystems Inc. are some of the key innovators in Workflow Management System Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Xerox Corporation, Appian Corporation, Nintex Global Ltd. (TPG Inc.), Software AG, Pegasystems Inc., Bizagi Group Limited, and Source Code Technologies LLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Workflow Management System Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Sep-2022: Xerox came into partnership with LinkSquares, a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform for offering contract lifecycle management (CLM) capabilities to Xerox’s US customer base. LinkSquares’ capabilities in providing contract management services and customer satisfaction would support Xerox’s customer base in enabling them to optimize work operations.



Jul-2022: Newgen entered into partnership with Coforge, a digital services and solutions provider, to advance NewgenONE, a unified low-code digital transformation platform. With this partnership, Coforge’s capabilities in providing the implementation resource potential and business management power would be integrated with Newgen’s business insights-providing platform, NewgenONE, to help business leaders in the utilization of contextual content services, low code process automation, and customer communications management platforms in managing their business operations.



Jun-2022: Newgen came into partnership with Anabatic Digital, an Indonesian-based IT solutions provider, to strengthen financial institutions to easily manage digital transformation processes. With this partnership, Anabatic’s expertise in providing Mission Critical Digital Solutions would be combined with Newgen’s technologies allowing Newgen to serve Indonesian financial institutions by enabling them to build integrated seamless journeys for their customers.



Nov-2020: Bizagi and ABBYY, a document conversion, data capture, and linguistic software and services provider enterprise, came into a partnership to resolve the issues that businesses face while maintaining business continuity. With this partnership, Abbyy’s intelligent document processing capabilities would be fused with Bizagi’s low-code application platform for the transformation of manual and untrackable processes into agile digital applications to serve Bizagi’s customers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2023: Software AG unveiled the launch of webMethods API Marketplace platform, an API and microservices management platform, to streamline the processes enabling developers to detect, perform on and deploy new APIs and integration tools or capabilities.



Nov-2022: IBM unveiled IBM Business Analytics Enterprise software, developed for providing aid to enterprises in breaking down data and analytics silos for quick data-driven decision-making and providing direction in overcoming unpredictable obstacles. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise would encompass Analytics Content Hub that would provide integrated business intelligence solutions from different traders.



Oct-2022: Oracle made enhancements in adding capabilities to the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications portfolio with asset-driven solutions, a part of Oracle Fusion Service. Fused with Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Asset-Based Service developed for Tech-enabled and Manufacturing enterprises to facilitate companies enhancing customer satisfaction, cut costs, and elevate revenues through the optimization of service lifecycle management of assets.



Sep-2022: Newgen released Low Code Trade Finance Platform, an all-inclusive, and customizable trade finance platform, facilitating banks in the paperless embracement and providing ease of flow in end-to-end processes that would act in accordance with domestic and international guidelines.



Jul-2022: IBM made enhancements in adding capabilities to its business automation suite to incorporate two open-source offerings namely, IBM Process Automation Manager Open Edition and IBM Decision Manager Open Edition. IBM Process Automation Manager Open Edition would advance IBM’s workflow offerings while Decision Manager Open Edition would add capabilities to IBM’s decision management offerings.



Jul-2022: Pegasystems Inc. released Pega Launchpad™, a cloud-driven, low-code application development platform. Pega Launchpad™ would strengthen customers to easily design and launch B2B SaaS applications for commercialization.



Mar-2022: Oracle made enhancements in adding capabilities to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, an advanced cloud developed for running applications securely and seamlessly. With added services and capabilities such as OCI Networking, OCI computes, and OCI bare metal instances would deliver customers, flexible infrastructure services, optimized resources, and reduced costs.



Mar-2022: Xerox announced the launch of Workplace Productivity Solutions for improved productivity to serve hybrid workers. Workplace Productivity Solutions could be easily integrated with businesses’ existing infrastructure, enabling businesses to make use of an extensive range of flexible collaboration and productivity tools.



Nov-2021: Xerox released Xerox® Workflow Central, a secure, cloud-driven software platform that makes workflow automation and digitalization tools accessible from anywhere, anytime, facilitating groups to overcome obstacles that come in between workflow by enhancing productivity.



Dec-2020: Appian unveiled an updated version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform. This launch would make it simple for IT to propel quick and significant business value from a new generation of scalable and powerful company’s automation technologies, combined on the sector’s leading platform for low-code development. The latest platform introduction offers the automation technologies and the development speed that describes the new world of hyper automation.



Oct-2020: Bizagi launched Customer Onboarding & KYC Accelerator for the management of onboarding of new customers. Customer Onboarding & KYC Accelerator would empower banks to manage their back-end processes enabling them to reduce costs and obtain high efficiencies all over diverse lines of business.



Mergers & Acquisition:



May-2022: Pegasystems Inc. acquired Everflow, a Brazil-based process mining software enterprise. This acquisition would enable Pegasystems to harness the power of Everflow’s intuitive software to allow Pega clients in fixing the untraceable process inefficiencies that lie in business operations.



Jan-2020: Appian acquired Novayre Solutions SL, a developer of the Jidoka RPA platform. Through this acquisition, the company would create a single platform for RPA and low-code development allowing the integration of artificial intelligence, bots and humans.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software



o Production Workflow Systems



o Web-based Workflow Systems



o Messaging-based Workflow Systems



o Suite-based Workflow Systems



o Others



• Services



By Deployment Mode



• Cloud



• On-premises



By Vertical



• BFSI



• Telecom & IT



• Retail



• Healthcare



• Travel & Hospitality



• Transportation



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Newgen Software Technologies Limited



• Xerox Corporation



• Appian Corporation



• Nintex Global Ltd. (TPG Inc.)



• Software AG



• Pegasystems Inc.



• Bizagi Group Limited



• Source Code Technologies LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435074/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________