OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 22 March 2023 at a price of £4.9787 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to the date of grant.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.

Name Number of Shares acquired Executive Directors DSBP PSP TOTAL Andrew Golding 79,282 196,634 275,916 April Talintyre 49,612 123,047 172,659 Other PDMRs Jens Bech 27,491 68,588 96,079 Jason Elphick 25,511 63,270 88,781 Jon Hall 27,963 71,806 99,769 Peter Hindle 19,133 47,453 66,586 Victoria Hyde 24,729 73,815 98,544 Hasan Kazmi 29,852 72,381 102,233 Clive Kornitzer 30,601 78,583 109,184 Lisa Odendaal 20,390 49,439 69,829 Paul Whitlock 17,022 - 17,022 Richard Wilson 21,963 54,834 76,797

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 275,916 £ 1,373,702.99 Aggregated £4.9787 275,916 £ 1,373,702.99

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC







Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 172,659 £ 859,617.36 Aggregated £4.9787 172,659 £ 859,617.36

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 96,079 £ 478,348.52 Aggregated £4.9787 96,079 £ 478,348.52

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 88,781 £442,013.96 Aggregated £4.9787 88,781 £442,013.96

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jon Hall

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 99,769 £496,719.92 Aggregated £4.9787 99,769 £496,719.92

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Hindle

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 66,586 £331,511.72 Aggregated £4.9787 66,586 £331,511.72

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Deputy Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 98,544 £490,621.01 Aggregated £4.9787 98,544 £490,621.01

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 102,233 £508,987.44 Aggregated £4.9787 102,233 £508,987.44

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 109,184 £ 543,594.38 Aggregated £4.9787 109,184 £ 543,594.38

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 69,829 £347,657.64 Aggregated £4.9787 69,829 £347,657.64

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 17,022 £84,747.43 Aggregated £4.9787 17,022 £84,747.43

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 22 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £4.9787 76,797 £382,349.22 Aggregated £4.9787 76,797 £382,349.22

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.