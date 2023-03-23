New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CARBON BLACK MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06434822/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

A commercial form of solid carbon, termed carbon black, is manufactured using tightly regulated methods to generate specially engineered aggregates of carbon particles.They differ in size, porosity, shape, as well as surface chemistry.



With only trace amounts of oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen, carbon black typically constitutes over 95% pure carbon.

The rise in demand for specialty carbon black has encouraged top carbon black manufacturers to augment their production capacities while converting the production line from standard carbon black to specialty carbon black.In addition, companies are also investing in research and development (R&D) centers, which can offer an extra edge in the realm of specialty carbon black.



For example, in August 2021, Orion Engineered Carbons announced that it started the construction on its second plant for specialty as well as high-performance carbon black.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global carbon black market growth assessment entails the analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of Europe.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The regional market’s growth is primarily credited to key factors, such as the rapidly developing automobile industry, coupled with the growing demand for high-performance coatings from end-use sectors.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of competitive rivalry in the global carbon black market is expected to be moderate during the forecasted period. Some of the key companies operating in the market are Aditya Birla Group, Cabot Corporation, Tokai Carbon Co Ltd, etc.



