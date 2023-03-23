C-Arms Market Is Expected to Reach $3.23 Billion by 2031: Report

Portland, OR, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global C-Arms market was estimated at $2.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.00 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.23 Billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 434 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases due to changing lifestyles such as heart diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases, and others Increase in the number of surgical procedures and surge in demand for technologically advanced medical devices Restraints High cost of C-Arms devices Lack of skilled professionals Opportunities New product launches

Impact of Covid-19 on the C-Arms Market:

The C-arms market experienced a decline in growth during the period of lockdowns due to reduced surgical procedures.

Moreover, the pandemic caused disruptions in shipping and supply chains, reduced demand for C-arm devices, and caused delays in the global launch of new products. However, the market has now recouped slowly and steadily.

The global C-Arms market is analyzed across Type, Application, End User, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the mobile C-Arms segment contributed to more than half of the global C-Arms market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. The fixed C-Arms segment is also discussed in the report.

By application, the orthopedic and trauma segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than one-fourth of the global C-Arms market revenue. The neurology segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The cardiology, gastroenterology, and oncology segments are also discussed in the report.

By end-user, the hospitals segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global C-Arms market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The diagnostic centers and specialty clinics segments are also portrayed in the report.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global C-Arms market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global C-Arms market report include,

Shimadzu Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Inc

Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Trivitron Healthcare

Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

