March 23, 2023

BioPorto A/S to Host Annual Earnings Webcast and Analyst Call

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, March 23, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today that, in connection with the release of its 2022 Annual Report, the Company’s management team will host an online investor presentation on March 30, 2023 at 14:30 Central European Time / 8:30 Eastern Time via HC Andersen Capital.

Interested investors and others are welcome to register for the webcast at: https://hca.videosync.fi/2023-03-30-bioporto/register

A separate analyst call will be held on March 30, 2023 at 16:00 Central European Time / 10:00 Eastern Time, with details as follows:

Denmark: +45 8025 1917

International: +1 201 689 8562

US: +1 877 407 0789

Conference ID: 13737405 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606282&tp_key=f0d1dce804

Investor Relations Contacts

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product is The NGAL TestTM, which has been designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in a number of countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com .

