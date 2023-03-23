Landsbankinn hf.: Results of Landsbankinn’s 2023 Annual General Meeting

Icelandic English

The annual general meeting of Landsbankinn, held on 23 March 2023, agreed to pay a dividend amounting to ISK 8,504 million to shareholders. The AGM approved a proposal to change the Bank’s address from Austurstræti 11 to Reykjastræti 6.

The dividend is equivalent to 50% of 2022 profits. The dividend will be paid in to instalments, firstly on 29 March 2023 and secondly on 20 September 2023. As a result, total dividend paid by the Bank in 2013-2023 total ISK 175.1 billion.

At the meeting, held in the reception hall of Austurstræti 11, Helga Björk Eiríksdóttir, Chairman of the Board of Directors, delivered the report from the Board for 2022. Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO, spoke of the Bank’s operation, strategy and activities.

The annual financial statement for the past operating year was approved, as was the proposed Remuneration Policy and remuneration to Directors of the Board. The AGM elected the Auditor General as the Bank’s auditor and the Auditor General, in accordance with an authorisation to outsource tasks, nominated PWC as auditor of the annual financial statements of the Bank for 2023.

No changes were made to the Board of Directors, neither of Directors nor Alternates, and the Board is comprised of the following persons until the next AGM:

Directors:

Helga Björk Eiríksdóttir (Chairman)

Berglind Svavarsdóttir

Elín H. Jónsdóttir

Guðbrandur Sigurðsson

Guðrún Blöndal

Helgi Friðjón Arnarson

Thorvaldur Jacobsen

Alternates:

Sigríður Olgeirsdóttir

Sigurður Jón Björnsson





