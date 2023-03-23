New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433304/?utm_source=GNW

The global patient registry software market grew from $1.82 billion in 2022 to $2.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The patient registry software market is expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The patient registry software market consists of sales of software and services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Patient registry software refers to a structured system for gathering non-clinical or clinical patient data to evaluate certain outcomes using observational study methodologies.



North America was the largest region in the patient registry software market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the patient registry software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in patient registry software are integrated software and standalone.The various types of databases are disease registries, health service registries, and product registries.



The disease registry is used in the state of a particular disease or condition as the inclusion criterion.A disease registry refers to a unique database that includes data on people who have been diagnosed with a certain disease type.



The different deployment models include on-premise and cloud-based that involve several functionalities such as population health management, patient care management, medical research and clinical studies, health information exchange, point-of-care, and product outcome evaluation. It is employed by government organizations and third-party administrators, hospitals and medical practices, private payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, and research centers.



The rising adoption of electronic medical records (EMRs) is contributing to the growth of the patient registry software market going forward.An electronic medical record is a digital counterpart of a patient’s paper chart.



An EMR can help with billing, inter-practice referrals, appointment scheduling, and medication refills.The patient registry software functionality is included as an add-on in EMR and EHR products, thereby promoting the patient registry software market.



For instance, in 2021, according to a UK-based intergovernmental organization, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 93% of primary care practices across 24 OECD countries use EMRs. Therefore, the rising adoption of electronic medical records will drive the growth of the patient registry software market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the patient registry software market.Major companies operating in the patient registry software sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, In January 2022, Seqster PDM, Inc., a US-based healthcare company that builds comprehensive patient records partnered with the National Pancreas Foundation to develop a registry software that gathers data using remote monitoring devices. The partnership will leverage Seqster’s technology, which combines patient information from wearable/remote monitoring devices, genomic DNA tests, and EHR in real-time. The company’s platform gathers patient data from various sources, enabling more thorough, coordinated care. National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a nonprofit group providing independent support for those affected by pancreatic cancer.



In June 2021, MRO Corp., a US-based software company, acquired FIGmd for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, MRO aimed to expand its ability to efficiently acquire, ingest, manage, and exchange clinical information across multiple sources and formats to deliver actionable insights. FIGmd is an India-based software company that assists healthcare companies in measuring, assessing, and enhancing clinical quality data.



The countries covered in the patient registry software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The patient registry software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides patient registry software market statistics, including patient registry software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with patient registry software market share, detailed patient registry software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the patient registry software industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

