Pritzker Military Museum & Library Announces Four New Board Directors

Chicago, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library‘s (PMML) Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Elisabeth Pennix, Carla Knorowski, Terrell Odom and Joe Heins as additional Board Directors. The new Directors’ two-year term began on March 1, 2023.

“We are excited to add four highly skilled professionals to our board of directors,” said Pritzker Military Museum & Library President, Dr. Krewasky A. Salter. “We know they will help guide us through the next steps of our journey. In the next few years, the PMML will transform into a 21st-century museum space in downtown Chicago and fully operate an archival center in Somers, Wisconsin. Strong board members will enhance our transformation and growth at both locations.”

Commander (CDR) Elisabeth Pennix was commissioned out of Chicago as an officer in the US Navy JAG Corps after 9/11. She served eight years on active duty starting in 2004, including a deployment to Iraq during the surge of forces in 2006-07 as well as a Reserve deployment to Guantanamo, Cuba with the Military Commissions from 2015 -16. Since joining the Reserves in 2011, Commander Pennix has worked in various roles at Relativity, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, and with the Department of Homeland Security. She currently works as Deputy General Counsel with Sloan Global Holdings and serves as an Appellate Judge and Executive Officer for the Navy Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals (NMCCA).

Carla Knorowski, PH.D. is CEO and Founder of Thirteen-Fifty Philanthropy, LLC, a multi-service philanthropic advisory and consulting firm serving and working collaboratively with nonprofits and philanthropists to strategically maximize their institutional and/or individual impact. She recently completed her tenure as President & Chief Development Officer of the US Naval War College Foundation, the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The Points of Light Foundation, founded by President George H. W. Bush, named Knorowski a Daily Point of Light for her work and commitment to civic engagement in the US in 2022. Dr. Knorowski is the author of two books on Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Replies: The World Responds to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and Under Lincoln’s Hat: 100 Objects Which Tell the Story of His Life and Legacy” and contributed to the Time Life Book, Lincoln: An Intimate Portrait.

Terrell Odom, Ph.D. is a US Navy veteran responsible for developing and coordinating efforts and specialized programs for the University of Chicago’s military-affiliated communities, including undergraduate, graduate and professional students, alumni, faculty, staff, and their respective families. He has worked in higher education for over 18 years. Dr. Odom currently serves as Chairman for the City of Chicago’s Advisory Council for Veterans Affairs, Strategic Advisor for National Able Network’s veterans' program, Ambassador for the American Legion’s Military Credential Advancement Initiative, a member of the USS Illinois 786 Club, a Board Member for Chicago Veterans, and Founder of Veterans Serving Our Communities (VSOC) – a 501c3 organization that provides mentoring programs for middle and high school students in underserved communities.

Joe Heins joined the Marines right after high school. He served as the head of the Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics for the F/A 18, and attended the US Navy Test Pilot school. Prior to retirement, he served as the Chief Test Pilot for the US Navy’s strike fighter test squadron. He later joined United Airlines’ Test Pilot team in the Technical Operations Department before transferring back to Flight Operations as the Senior Manager of Flight Test. He also served as Director of Strategy and Flight Test, and Managing Director of Flight Test, Technology and Engineering for United Airlines. Heins was promoted to his current role as Vice President of Network Operations for United Airlines in the spring of 2022, where he leads the daily flight operations of the airline.

“The PMML is thrilled to welcome Commander Pennix, Dr. Knorowski, Dr. Odom and Mr. Heins as Board Directors,” said Susan Rifkin, Pritzker Military Museum & Library Board Director and Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropic Activities. “Each of these individuals has an extraordinary background that is in alignment with the Museum & Library’s core values and mission. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are confident that all four new Directors will help move the organization forward.”

About Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public’s understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories of service, sacrifices, and shared values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizens & soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its newly built Pritzker Military Archives Center (PMAC) Center and future Cold War Veterans Memorial Park (CWVM) in Somers, Wisconsin.

