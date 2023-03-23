New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Technology Management Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433302/?utm_source=GNW

The global healthcare technology management market grew from $15.79 billion in 2022 to $18.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare technology management market is expected to grow to $30.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The healthcare technology management market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as service model optimization, integrated asset optimization, and digital solutions.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Healthcare technology management refers to the organized process of preparing and managing healthcare technology applications and software that help to provide optimum patient care in hospitals and clinics at a low cost.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare technology management market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare technology management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of services in the healthcare technology management market are maintenance and repair, capital planning, integrated software platform, labor management, supply chain (procurement), cyber security, quality & regulatory compliance.The maintenance and repair services in healthcare technology management are used to maintain the working operation of various equipment used in hospitals, repair them, and improve the capacity shelf life of machines.



Maintenance and repair refers to improvements in the capacity of machines. The various types of facilities include acute care facilities, post-acute care facilities, and non-acute care facilities.



The rising need for data security is expected to propel the healthcare technology management market going forward.Data security is the process of protecting data from unauthorized access and data corruption.



The need for data security is increasing due to the rising activities of hackers who steal patient data to commit fraud.Healthcare technology management helps to protect the data from hacking, with the help of production and operations management techniques, which helps to identify the fish mail and report it directly to the user.



For instance, according to a report published by Forbes, a US-based business magazine, in January 2022, cyber-attacks increased to 71% in the healthcare sector in 2021. In addition, in July 2021, International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based technology company, the healthcare data breach cost increased to $9.4 million in 2021 which was $2 million in 2020, there is an increase of $4.24 million in 2021. Therefore, the need for data security is driving the growth of the healthcare technology market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare technology management market.Major companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, TRIMEDX, a US-based company that provides clinical engineering, medical device cyber security, and clinical asset management solutions, launched the RUDR Score, an AI-based technology that helps in objective decision-making around clinical asset replacement.It also contains advanced benchmarking of client data.



Its sophisticated cloud-based technology makes it simple to store more data in one location and make it accessible. The system also benefits by maintaining cyber security, enhancing patient safety, and maintaining the efficiency of medical equipment.



In February 2022, Sodexo, a France-based technology management company, acquired hai TOPMED Information Technology Co.Ltd for an undisclosed amount.



This acquisition helped Sodexo to expand its healthcare technology management service and product reach in the Chinese market.Shanghai TOPMED Information Technology Co.



Ltd is a China-based technology company specializing in healthcare maintenance and management.



The countries covered in the healthcare technology management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



