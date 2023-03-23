New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Provider Network Management Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433301/?utm_source=GNW

The global healthcare provider network management market grew from $3.37 billion in 2022 to $3.94 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare provider network management market is expected to grow to $7.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.7%.



The healthcare provider network management market includes revenues earned by software and services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Healthcare provider network management provides a point for access to information about health insurance plans, government regulations and processes, pricing, and other data within the healthcare organization.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare provider network management market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare provider network management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of components in the healthcare provider network management market are network management services and network management software.The network management services market refers to services used to provide access to plans of patient care, pathology report results, and medical and pharmacy claims utilization data.



The network management services refer to network maintenance, monitoring of devices, and monthly report status. The various deployment types include on-premises and cloud, and the end users are private payers and public payers.



The rising patient population is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare provider network management market going forward.The patient population refers to individuals living with certain medical conditions and illnesses.



With the increasing patient population, the patient flow to hospitals also increases.Healthcare provider network management helps providers monitor patient records to predict hospitalization and readmission and enables them to manage care-management programs.



For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, a US-based organization that represents all types of hospitals and health care networks’ 2020 Annual Survey, over 33.35 million hospital admissions were registered in the US during 2020. Therefore, the rising patient population is driving the growth of the healthcare provider network management market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare provider network management market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Innovaccer Inc., a US-based digital healthcare company, launched a provider network management solution that is powered by the Innovaccer health cloud and an integrated platform to assist healthcare payers to enhance provider network performance, data collection, and analysis. Payers can educate and reach out to providers as well as offer services such as point-of-care alerts to improve quality scores, the total cost of care, and member health value.



In January 2022, Centene Corporation, a US-based managed care company, acquired Magellan Health Inc. for a deal amount of $2.2 billion. This acquisition will help Centene Corporation to increase its behavioral and specialty healthcare service portfolio and integrate healthcare solutions for patients at lower medical costs. Magellan Health Inc. is a US-based provider network management organization.



The countries covered in the healthcare provider network management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



