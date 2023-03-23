Aroma Chemicals Market Size to Cross USD 10.8 Bn by 2031 Due to Rapid Expansion of the Personal Care Industry | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market outlook report by Transparency Market Research, “The global aroma chemicals market was valued at USD 5.6 Bn in 2021 and it is expected to reach USD 10.8 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 6.2%.”



Demand for aroma chemicals is high owing to their increased usage as raw materials for odorants and fragrances, as these chemicals are extracted from aromatic compounds and essential oils. Awareness about personal hygiene has risen among people across the globe in the last few years. Moreover, accessibility to different types of toiletries and skin care products has increased. Rise in disposable income of people from developed and developing countries is driving their inclination toward the purchase of premium quality products, such as deodorants and perfumes. These factors present noteworthy business opportunities for manufacturers of aroma chemicals.

Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 5.6 Bn in 2021 Estimated Value USD 10.8 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate - CAGR 6.2% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 376 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

Aroma Chemicals Market: Key Findings

Based on products, the terpenoids segment held dominant position, with 37.4% share of the global industry in 2020. This is ascribed to rise in usage of terpenes resin in the production of pressure-sensitive tapes, paints and printing inks, chewing gums, and rubber adhesives. Moreover, the segment growth is driven by easy availability of terpenoids.

Companies engaged in the food & beverage industry have been witnessing an increase in demand for aroma chemicals for the last few years in order to enhance the flavor of beverages as well as processed foods. Hence, rise in the demand for processed food and beverages, due to increase in the global population, is expected to create extensive business prospects for aroma chemicals producers.

The global industry is anticipated to witness an increase in the demand for natural aroma chemicals in the next few years. This can be ascribed to several factors such as rise in the adoption of health and wellness foods by health conscious populace, stringent regulations by governments, and ban on the usage of synthetic flavors. Adoption of natural flavors is on the rise for a wide range of applications owing to their health benefits. On the other hand, sales of synthetic aroma chemicals have increased in the last few years owing to their cost-effective nature and ability to offer stronger, sophisticated, and longer-lasting fragrances as compared to natural ones. These factors, in turn, are leading to rapid development of the global aroma chemicals market.



Aroma Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in spending of people on personal care products is bolstering growth opportunities in the market

Increase in usage of aroma chemicals for manufacturing household care products presents notable market growth opportunities

Regional Analysis

Based on volume, Europe held over 33% share of the global industry in 2021. Countries in Europe are witnessing remarkable growth in toiletries and cosmetics sectors; one of the prominent factors for this being improved spending power of people. Moreover, the region has presence of several key companies from the retail sector. These factors are favoring the growth trajectory of the market in Europe.

In terms of volume, North America accounted for 28.4% share of the global industry in 2021. The market in the region is anticipated to expand significantly owing to rise in spending power of the population and increase in consumption of processed food in the region.

The Asia Pacific market held 24.8% share of the global industry in 2021. It is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid expansion of the food & beverage industry in the region.



Aroma Chemicals Market: Competition Landscape

Players are focusing on R&D activities in order to develop natural versions of synthetic flavoring agents

They are adopting strategies, such as merger, acquisition, and launch of environmental-friendly products

Companies are also focusing on offering their products at competitive prices, thereby strengthening their position in the global industry



Aroma Chemicals Market: Key Players

Symrise Aroma Chemicals

Givaudan

Firmenich S.A.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

BASF SE

Takasago International Corporation

Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Yingyang (China) Flavors & Fragrance Group

Tennants Fine Chemicals Ltd.

Privi Organics India Limited



Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation

Type

Synthetic

Natural

Product

Terpenoids

Benzenoids

Musk Chemicals

Others (Aldehydes, Ketones, etc.)

Application

Personal Care Fine Fragrances Cosmetics & Toiletries

Household Care Laundry Care Dishwashing Others

Others (Food & Beverage, Medical, etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





