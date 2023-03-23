New to The Street Signs Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Additional Six-Month Media Contract with Iconic Billboard Ads and Commercial Support

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business TV show, New to The Street, announces signing Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) ("Acurx") to an additional six-month media contract for filming and broadcasting tailored interviews, commercials, and digital billboard ads.



New to The Street's TV anchors will continue interviewing ACXP's management , discussing and introducing the Company's key business topics. Each filmed interview will air on New to The Street's televised syndicated outlets on Newsmax TV and Fox Business Network and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV .

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for bacterial infections. The Company's novel Ibezapolstat drug , a potential treatment for Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI), completed FDA clinical results in Phase 1 and 2a and is currently enrolling patients for an FDA Phase 2b clinical trial. CDI kills thousands of people annually, with many catching the infection in hospitals and nursing homes. Clinical data to date demonstrated that Ibezapolstat eradicated CDI during 3-days of treatment.

The New to The Street's social media team and television network partners will re-share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about Acurx. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com . On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on selected New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard platform throughout New York City. And New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast airing.

David Luci, the President / CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., states, "The previously aired interviews that we did on New to The Street provided a fantastic platform for Acrux to explain and educate viewers about our biopharmaceutical business. As a publicly traded entity on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol NASDAQ: ACXP, we see New to The Street as a perfect media platform to get information out to many, including investors, about our operations and pipeline of drugs. I look forward to continuing with the professional media experts at New to The Street."

TV viewers will learn more about Acurx and get updates as they become available regarding its new class of antibiotics to combat CDI and other bacterial infections.

Vince Caruso, CEO / Producer of New to The Street, states, "Our world is full of fear since the Covid outbreak, and anything that has to do with bacterial infections concerns many. Acrux Pharmaceuticals, Inc., with its pipeline of drugs, seeks cures for some of the deadliest bacteria, and having them continue the show is exciting for our viewers and us. As the Company proceeds with its FDA Phase 2b clinical trials with its novel Ibezapolstat drug for CDI, we anticipate great interviews and updates from ACXP's management."

New to The Street's TV interviews with Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s management, airing on Newsmax TV (syndicated), Fox Business Network (syndicated), and Bloomberg TV (sponsored), "To Be Announced."

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

