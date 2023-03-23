The Future of Sports & Entertainment: A Fan-Powered Revolution, Starzz, is Bridging the Gap between Fans and Champions

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, the sports industry boasts a market capitalization of $80 billion, and with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85%, it is projected to surpass $100 billion within the next few years. In a recent development, this thriving sector has combined forces with the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market, valued at an impressive $1.22 trillion. The convergence of these two industries has the potential to revolutionize the global landscape in unforeseen ways.

About Starzz

Starzz is an advanced cryptocurrency company poised to drive the sports and entertainment industry into the Web 3.0 era. Utilizing blockchain technology as its foundation, Starzz seeks to shift the focus of sports towards fan engagement rather than solely on the game itself. To accomplish this goal, Starzz develops opportunities for users to actively participate and generate value.



Key Features

Interactive platforms have gained significant traction in the cryptocurrency realm. This year, Starzz plans to launch its interactive platform, Supporterzz.com, where users can engage with their favorite Champions (a term used to describe all professional stakeholders collectively, such as clubs, teams, athletes, celebrities, influencers, artists, digital content creators and many more). The company is also in the process of creating a robust and dynamic marketplace for users to trade fan tokens, NFTs, exclusive merchandise, access live streams, purchase tickets, and more. Starzz's versatile native token, SRZ, offers numerous advantages to both champions and fans, such as increased fan engagement, transparent governance, and new opportunities.

The SRZ Token

Starzz's native token, SRZ, is set to be released to the public via an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on April 1st, 2023. By participating in the ICO, investors and traders have the opportunity to acquire the fan token at a more competitive price compared to the market. Early adopters can take part in the development and decide with the community how shaping the products and the ecosystem should look like in details. However, the advantage of early participant lies in the reduced pricing and opportunity to collaborate with the community.

Champion’s Token

The Champion's Token represents a distinctive innovation by the company. Holding this token brings numerous advantages to its users. Those with Champion's Tokens in their wallets are granted voting rights on club-related matters. To reduce the risk of malpractice, the entire system operates on a decentralized basis, ensuring transparency at every level.

How Starzz Stands Out in the Market

Unlike many sports platforms that focus on offering a single service or feature, Starzz delivers a comprehensive, all-in-one solution tailored to users' needs. Additionally, the company is committed to optimizing the benefits provided to its community members. As part of its innovative approach, Starzz plans to introduce a decentralized, autonomous football club – the first of its kind in the industry.

Decentralized Autonomous Club (DAC)

The Decentralized Autonomous Club (DAC) represents a groundbreaking organization model that grants unparalleled authority over existing sports clubs, fostering a more democratic and equitable system. Distinct from traditional sports clubs, Starzz's DAC is community-owned and managed, empowering fans with the ability to influence all club-related decisions. Owing to its fully decentralized nature, the platform guarantees complete transparency in the decision-making process.

Security and Authenticity

Investment security is a top priority for investors. Those concerned about the legitimacy of the SRZ token can be confident in its credibility. The token has been audited, and a comprehensive project audit is planned as well. The Starzz project is spearheaded by a team of highly qualified professionals. Information about the team can be found on the company's website.

Upcoming Milestones

Throughout the year, Starzz has scheduled a series of significant events designed to elevate the project's status and reach. Recognizing the vital role brand ambassadors play in marketing efforts, Starzz will soon unveil its chosen representative, expected to attract a substantial number of investors.

In the near future, Starzz will also reveal collaborations with well-established companies, further solidifying its presence in the industry. Additionally, the token is set to be listed on both prominent decentralized and centralized exchanges, enhancing its accessibility to a broader audience. The Starzz Exchange is slated to become operational on October 1st, 2023, marking another milestone for the project.

Learn More About Starzz

Starzz represents a transformative endeavor set to revolutionize the sports and entertainment sectors by emphasizing immersive fan-engagement experiences. For potential investors and individuals interested in learning more about Starzz, the project's official website and whitepaper offer in-depth information.

To learn more about the project, visit the official website, read the whitepaper, or follow Starzz on social media to become a part of the Starzz community:

Disclaimer:

