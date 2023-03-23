AVITA Medical Appoints New Non-Executive Member to the Board of Directors

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, announced today the appointment of Robert McNamara to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2023.



Mr. McNamara is an accomplished senior executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in public and privately held companies in the medical device and technology industries. His extensive experience in operations and financial management spans across early stage, high growth, and mature companies. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of Audit Committee for Axonics Modulation Technologies and Teknova. Additionally, Mr. McNamara is a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of Compensation Committee for Xtant Medical Holdings. Prior to these appointments, Mr. McNamara served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of LDR Holding/Spine. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of three publicly traded medical device companies Accuray, Somnus Medical Technologies, and Target Therapeutics. Mr. McNamara holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of San Francisco and an MBA. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our Board of Directors,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “Bob further strengthens our Board with his demonstrated success in the global operations and financial management of publicly held medical device companies. His executive leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to execute on growth objectives.”

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

AVITA Medical® is a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration. The RECELL® System technology platform, approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute thermal burns in both adults and children, harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ cells. Delivered at the point-of-care, RECELL enables improved clinical outcomes and validated cost savings. RECELL is the catalyst of a new treatment paradigm and AVITA Medical is leveraging its proven and differentiated capabilities to develop first-in-class cellular therapies for multiple indications, including soft tissue repair and repigmentation of stable vitiligo lesions.

AVITA Medical’s first U.S. product, the RECELL System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is approved for acute partial-thickness thermal burn wounds in patients 18 years of age and older or application in combination with meshed autografting for acute full-thickness thermal burn wounds in pediatric and adult patients. In February 2022, the FDA reviewed and approved the PMA supplement for RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, an enhanced RECELL System aimed at providing clinicians a more efficient user experience and simplified workflow.

The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 15,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE – RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

In international markets, our products are approved under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, soft tissue repair, vitiligo, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

