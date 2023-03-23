Gardener’s Supply Company adds a second New Hampshire Garden Center

Burlington, Vermont, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardener’s Supply Company, the Burlington, Vermont-based purveyor of great gardening products, is acquiring a fifth garden center, this time in Greenland, New Hampshire.

Rolling Green Nursery has been committed to providing healthy and vigorous plant material and premiere horticultural advice throughout southern New Hampshire for more than 45 years. Owners Beth and Rick Simpson said, “When we decided it was time to transition our business, it was essential that we found a partner committed to the same values that have sustained us all these years. We’re excited to transition the business to a great company like Gardener’s Supply.”

In addition to a robust catalog and e-commerce business, Gardener’s Supply Company already has four garden centers located in Burlington and Williston, VT; Lebanon, NH; and Hadley, MA. “We’re proud and grateful to have the opportunity to support Beth and Rick with business succession,” said Gardener’s Supply CEO Cindy Turcot. “They’re wonderful folks to work with, and passionate, deeply committed business owners. Rolling Green is a beautiful nursery and has a terrific reputation. ‘A little bit of Heaven off the beaten path,’ as they describe it. We look forward to building on their legacy.”

Beth and Rick agreed they wanted Rolling Green Nursery to continue as a locally-owned garden center, and selling to an employee-owned company created an opportunity to make that happen. “We have had a longstanding relationship with the team from Gardener’s Supply Company and we felt this was a natural fit for both our team and our community,” said Beth and Rick. “Gardener’s Supply’s giving culture, reputation for quality products, and sustainable business practices were right in line with what’s important to us. Our goal was to have the garden center continue for the employees who helped build it and the people who have depended on it.”

Beth and Rick will continue working at the garden center, supporting the transition through the spring and fall seasons. Mark Savitsky, Vice President of Retail for Gardener’s Supply, says the company will look to build on the reputation the Simpsons have established: “We’re going to continue to do what works best for the Greenland community, and look to expand our offerings where it makes sense, specifically in indoor plants and gardening tools. Each of our garden centers is as unique as the community in which it operates. Beth and Rick have built a very successful business, well-respected for its quality plant material, horticultural knowledge, and expert advice. We’ll learn from what they’ve done, and bring some of our unique strengths to the garden center, such as online purchasing, innovative and exclusive gardening products, and an employeeowned culture.”

Rolling Green Nursery employees, who are deeply valued and have over 200 years of combined gardening knowledge and expertise, will become employee-owners of Gardener’s Supply Company. Additional staff will be hired in for the spring season to ensure customers continue to get the personal attention that has been the secret to Rolling Green’s success. “Really, our goal is to supply healthy plants, always provide accurate information and outstanding customer service, and share a place that inspires gardeners,” says Beth. These are the same goals that have been at the core of Gardener’s Supply Company’s mission since 1983. Contact: Meredith White meredithw@gardeners.com 802-660-2364

About Gardener's Supply Company: Founded in 1983, Gardener’s Supply Company is a 100% employee-owned company of avid gardeners, providing garden-tested, earth-friendly products, and friendly, knowledgeable advice. Headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, the company has won many awards for its innovative gardening products, online gardening content, and progressive management style. Gardener's Supply is also a Certified B Corporation and donates 8-percent of its profits to support environmental and community gardening organizations and initiatives. www.gardeners.com