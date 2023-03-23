DESTINY A.I. PARTNERS WITH ONE TREE PLANTED IN AN EFFORT TO REVERSE DEFORESTATION.

LVIV, UKRAINE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destiny A.I., a technology start-up with focus on Artificial Intelligence, recently announced a partnership with One Tree Planted with the aim to aid in planting of at least 10,000 trees for landscape repair in 2023. For every trade of their utility Web3 token $DEST, Destiny A.I. Vows to plant at least one tree.



“The environmental impact of our actions is something we take very seriously.” Said Destiny A.I. Founder and CEO, Damir Kamenica. “It's of utmost importance for us to compensate for the carbon footprint we are leaving on our planet. Our business model is specifically created to accommodate donations and investments in environmental restoration projects.”



The mission of our partnership includes:

– Supporting worldwide reforestation.

– Empowering investors with sustainable business models.

– Raising awareness about the urgency in ecosystem repair.



Planting trees is confidently seen as one of the best methods to fight the damaging effect of the ongoing climate crisis. Trees help to clean our air, filter our water and give housing to more than 80% of the global biodiversity. Trees also provide consistent social impact by giving employment to over 1.6 billion people worldwide. The industry empowers women in emerging economies and supports communities destroyed by environmental factors.



“We are excited for the opportunity to work with Destiny A.I. On such an important project,” said One Tree Planted founder and CEO, Matt Hill. “We admire Destiny's commitment to planting at least one tree for every trade of their DeFi Token $DEST. It's a prime example of how innovative businesses can make a positive impact on our planet.”



The partnership is designed in such a way that at least one tree will be planted for each trade made with the $DEST Decentralized Finance token. The token can be bought and sold on the decentralized exchange Uniswap. The larger the trade, the more trees will be planted. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where deforestation has occurred.



About Destiny A.I.



Destiny A.I. is a technology startup specializing in development, modification and customization of Large Language Models. With their proprietary training method, “Soul,” they have been able to create a two-way communication companion that is able to understand and relate to complex emotions and human way of thinking. Destiny A.I. Has partnered with some of the largest names in Web3 and is looking to deploy “Destiny” as a therapeutic tool in Ukraine this year. www.destiny-ai.com



About One Tree Planted



One Tree Planted is a non-profit organization that makes it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects are worldwide and are done in partnership with local communities and skilled experts to create an impact for nature, people and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded, deforested, provide jobs and restore biodiversity habitats.

