Inventiva announces the schedule of publication and presentation of its 2022 Full-Year Financial Results

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), March 23, 2023 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company’s 2022 full-year financial results on Thursday, March 30, 2023.



Inventiva’s 2022 full-year financial results will be published on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

at 4:00 pm (New York), 10:00 pm (Paris).

Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, and Michael Cooreman, Chief Medical Officer of Inventiva, will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Thursday, March 30, 2023,

at 8:00 am (New York), 2:00 pm (Paris).

The conference call and the slides of the presentation will be webcast live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jdzcm24d and also available on Inventiva’s onwards in the “Investors” – “Financial results” section.

In order to receive the conference access information necessary to join the conference call, it is required to register in advance using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI64f8e310179a49e2a675a18f401f7241.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering (dial-in number and access code).

A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available after the event at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/.





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses (“MPS”) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva



Pascaline Clerc



VP of Global External Affairs



media@inventivapharma.com



+1 240 620 9175 Brunswick Group



Tristan Roquet Montegon /



Aude Lepreux



Matthieu Benoist



Media relations



inventiva@brunswickgroup.com



+33 1 53 96 83 83 Westwicke, an ICR Company



Patricia L. Bank



Investor relations



patti.bank@westwicke.com



+1 415 513 1284

