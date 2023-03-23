Atreca to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on March 29, 2023

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to report financial results and provide an update on its discovery platform and pipeline, including updated data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ATRC-101.



To access the conference call by telephone, please use this link to register and receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. To access the webcast, including accompanying slides, please use this link.

The conference call registration and a live audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can also be accessed via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.atreca.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live event.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101, our pipeline of lead-stage oncology programs, and MAM01/ATRC-501, a clinical candidate licensed to the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the prevention of malaria. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements regarding matters that are not historical facts that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101, our pipeline of lead-stage oncology programs, MAM01/ATRC-501, and our preclinical, clinical, and regulatory plans, and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

