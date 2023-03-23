Scooter’s Coffee® Commemorates 25th Birthday by Breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Largest Cake Ball

OMAHA, Neb., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scooter’s Coffee is proud to announce it is the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the World’s Largest Cake Ball. The approximately 848-pound, birthday-themed Cake Ball was unveiled at the annual Scooter’s Coffee GROW Conference in Omaha, Neb. The Cake Ball, baked from scratch and assembled by employees from Scooter’s Coffee affiliated company Harvest Roasting, was served to more than 1,500 Scooter’s Coffee executives, employees, franchisees and coffee bean growers attending the company’s 25th Birthday Celebration at the March 23 conference.







Official adjudicator Brittany Dunn from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attended the GROW Conference to certify the record; the cake ball weighed 384.75 kilograms. Covered with rich buttercream frosting and festive birthday sprinkles, the treat broke the previous 628-pound record for the World’s Largest Cake Ball.

“Making the World’s Largest Cake Ball for our Scooter’s Coffee family demonstrates the fact that Scooter’s® in-store bakery items are handmade from scratch at our affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, to offer fresh, delicious baked goods to customers across the Scooter’s Coffee 29-state footprint,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee, LLC.

In addition to mouthwatering cake bites, Harvest Roasting bakes and distributes to Scooter’s Coffee locations muffins, cinnamon rolls and cookies. Harvest Roasting employees have been working to perfect the World’s Largest Cake Ball for several weeks. Eleven cake layers, each weighing between 15 to 100 pounds, were expertly crafted, carefully transported and delicately assembled during the GROW Conference. Employees then applied 150 pounds of buttercream frosting and 50 sprinkles, each weighing 2.5 ounces. Approximately 30 employees were involved in designing, baking and assembling the Cake Ball.

“I’m proud of this team working seamlessly to accomplish an amazing goal of setting a new world record,” said Craig Stevenson, Vice President, Manufacturing at Harvest Roasting. “It’s a confirmation of who we are at Harvest Roasting and proves we can accomplish anything in the future.”

“Creating the World’s Largest Cake Ball is just another example of how our employees and franchisees are committed to innovation in creating amazing experiences for our customers every day as we continue to grow rapidly across the United States,” said Thornton.

Below are some fun facts about the World’s Largest Cake Ball:

690 pounds of dough was used.

6,430 Scooter’s Coffee Cake Bites would fit inside the World’s Largest Cake Ball .

. The Cake Ball is 33 inches wide and 32 inches tall.

Many tests were completed to determine the rigidity of the Cake Ball.

While countless hours of planning and testing took place, the Cake Ball took just two hours to assemble and frost at the GROW Conference.



About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, the key to Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter’s Coffee, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 700 stores in 29 states. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion-a-year, recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation.



For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com, or call 877-494-7004.

Media Contact:

Kristen Crawford

Media Liaison for Scooter’s Coffee

Kcrawford@lukaspartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a86db6f-ac2c-4921-ba06-ff896b23a6a8