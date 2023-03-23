Vitalhub Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (the “Company” or “Vitalhub”) (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) announced today it has filed its Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the Canadian securities authorities. These documents may be viewed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.



“Our record fourth-quarter revenue capped off fiscal 2022 with strong positive momentum across all of our key performance indicators,” said Dan Matlow, Chief Executive Officer of Vitalhub. “The positive organic and accretive inorganic growth contributed to record Q4 and fiscal 2022 revenue, adjusted EBITDA(2), and annual recurring revenue (“ARR”)(1, 2). We have achieved these milestones despite the continued foreign currency headwinds associated with the British pound as contributions from Community Data Solutions (CDS) and Advanced Digital Innovation (ADI) helped drive ARR(1, 2) to over $36 million. We have continued to grow our organic ARR(1, 2) by 3.0% or $925k and achieved record adjusted EBITDA(2) of $2.4 million representing 22% of revenue for Q4 2022. With the addition of Coyote Software Corporation (“Coyote”) after the quarter, the Company’s estimated ARR(1, 2) would be approximately $37 million. We closed the quarter with $17.5 million in cash on hand and combined with the availability of a Bank of Nova Scotia Facility, we currently have $50.5 million at our disposal for operations and to continue progressing our acquisition strategy. We have concluded the fiscal 2022 year with four major acquisitions including Community Data Solutions, Advanced Digital Innovation, Beautiful Information and Hicom and in addition grew our organic ARR(1, 2) by 18.5% or $4.1 million and achieved record adjusted EBITDA(2) of $9.5 million representing 24% of revenue. For fiscal 2022, the Company has consistently focused and executed organic growth initiatives that complemented synergistic M&A activities to deliver strong value to our shareholders. We are excited by the market traction and penetration we have achieved in fiscal 2022 and look forward to continuing efforts to scale our business in 2023.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $11,289,606, an increase of $4,359,316 or 63% from the comparative period in the prior year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for Q4 2022 was 82% compared to 79% in Q4 2021 and 80% in Q3 2022.

ARR (1, 2) grew by $5,177,935 to $36,145,150, achieving 17% growth in Q4 2022 versus Q3 2022.

ARR (1, 2) growth consists of $925,035 or 3% organic growth, $3,000,854 from acquisitions (Community Data Solutions - $2,428,874 and My Pathway - $571,980) or 10%, and $1,252,046 or 4% due to the increase in the value of the GBP pound relative to the CAD dollar from the prior quarter.

EBITDA (2) of $470,020 compared to $470,034 in the comparative period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $2,455,377, or 22% of revenue, compared to $1,351,420 or 20% of revenue in the comparative period in the prior year.

Cash on hand at December 31, 2022 was $17,452,210 compared to $16,389,982 as at December 31, 2021.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Coyote, a Canadian based company that specializes in tailored software solutions that streamline the workflows of health and social service organizations. Total closing consideration for the acquisition, not including any post-closing working capital adjustments, was $2,265,528 in cash subject to a 15% escrow for six months, and $108,000 through the issuance of 38,163 common shares of Vitalhub which are subject to a four month hold from their date of issuance.

With the addition of the ARR (1, 2) of Coyote, the Company’s proforma ARR(1, 2) would be approximately $37,000,000.



Annual 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $39,970,814, an increase of $15,306,221 or 62% from the prior year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for FY 2022 was 82% compared to 79% in FY 2021.

ARR (1, 2) for FY 2022 grew by $14,038,487 or 64% from FY 2021.

ARR (1, 2) growth consists of $4,084,909 or 18% organic growth, $10,781,601 from acquisitions (Beautiful Information - $1,032,000, Hicom - $6,748,747, Community Data Solutions - $2,428,874, and My Pathway - $571,980) or 49%, and $828,024 or 4% offset by the impact from foreign exchange changes.

EBITDA (2) of $5,250,015 compared to $1,115,477 in the prior year, an improvement of $4,134,539.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $9,524,708, or 24% of revenue, compared to $4,548,512, or 18% of revenue, in the prior year.

Cashflows from operations before changes in working capital was $7,119,817 for FY 2022 as compared to $1,972,933 for FY 2021.

Net income of $1,214,636 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1,946,641 in the prior year.

(1) The Company defines annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) as the recurring revenue expected based on yearly subscriptions of the renewable software license fees and maintenance services (2) Non-IFRS measure

Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Results



Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2022 % Revenue December 31, 2021 % Revenue Change December 31, 2022 % Revenue December 31, 2021 % Revenue Change $ $ % $ $ % Revenue 11,289,606 100% 6,930,290 100% 63% 39,970,814 100% 24,664,593 100% 62% Cost of sales 1,999,560 18% 1,463,440 21% (37%) 7,031,819 18% 5,237,210 21% (34%) Gross Profit 9,290,046 82% 5,466,850 79% 70% 32,938,995 82% 19,427,383 79% 70% Operating Expenses General and administrative 2,548,472 23% 1,441,164 21% (77%) 8,556,468 21% 5,079,379 21% (68%) Sales and marketing 1,126,839 10% 967,630 14% (16%) 4,275,151 11% 3,614,173 15% (18%) Research and development 3,065,532 27% 1,717,580 25% (78%) 10,431,212 26% 6,045,799 25% (73%) Depreciation 76,422 1% 45,110 1% (69%) 250,287 1% 162,424 1% (54%) Depreciation of right-of-use assets 163,222 1% 70,713 1% (131%) 342,863 1% 272,482 1% (26%) Stock based compensation 267,584 2% 628,789 9% 57% 1,140,387 3% 1,717,094 7% 34% Foreign currency (gain) loss 93,826 1% (10,383) (0%) 1004% 150,399 0% 137,927 1% (9%) Other Income and Expenses Amortization of intangible assets 952,787 8% 622,750 9% (53%) 3,279,803 8% 2,241,251 9% (46%) Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs 1,022,171 9% 380,867 5% (168%) 2,438,904 6% 1,844,212 7% (32%) Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent consideration 695,402 6% (128,270) (2%) 642% 695,402 2% (128,270) (1%) 642% Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income) 10,288 0% (3,966) (0%) 359% 40,914 0% (29,548) (0%) 238% Interest expense from lease liabilities (76,163) (1%) 18,195 0% 519% 29,431 0% 82,432 0% 64% (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 0 0% (561) (0%) 100% 1,057 0% 1,593 0% 34% Current and deferred income taxes (318,005) (3%) 323,006 5% 198% 92,081 0% 333,076 1% 72% Net income (loss) (338,331) (3%) (605,773) (9%) 44% 1,214,636 3% (1,946,641) (8%) 162% EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) 470,220 4% 470,034 7% 0% 5,250,015 13% 1,115,476 5% 371% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) 2,455,377 22% 1,351,420 20% 82% 9,524,708 24% 4,548,512 18% 109% Annual Recurring Revenue (Non-IFRS measure) 36,145,150 22,106,663 64% 36,145,150 22,106,663 64% Term licences, maintenance and support revenue 8,736,265 77% 5,290,210 76% 65% 29,359,361 73% 19,250,266 78% 53% Deferred revenue 15,495,461 8,821,331 Cash balance 17,452,210 16,389,982



ABOUT VITALHUB



Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

Vitalhub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. Vitalhub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, Vitalhub serves 450+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. Vitalhub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

