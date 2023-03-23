Natalie Brown Wins the CTLA's Lifetime Achievement Award, Cementing Her Reputation as One of the Best Lawyers in America

Aurora, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Colorado personal injury attorney Natalie Brown, Senior Attorney at Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., will be presented with a lifetime achievement award by The Colorado Trial Lawyers Association at its spring dinner on May 10, 2023.

The Kenneth Norman Kripke Lifetime Achievement Award is named after one of the co-founders of The Colorado Trial Lawyers Association. Kenneth Norman (Norm) Kripke, who started the organization in 1953, was driven to represent clients who experienced injustice, especially consumers injured by torts. Throughout his illustrious career, the lawyer fought anti-Semitism, advocated for civil rights, and partnered with prominent attorneys whom he recognized to be as passionate and ethical as him.

Natalie Brown, who has been a part of the CTLA for over 35 years, has been picked by the organization to represent and carry on the same values that one of its most prominent founders stood for. She joins a select list of distinguished lawyers in the Centennial State who have been recognized with this award for dedicating their lives to serving Americans from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, for Natalie Brown, the recognition is the latest in a series of accolades that the veteran personal injury attorney has received over the years. She has served in several leadership positions for the CTLA including being on the Board of Directors (1999-2005), Treasurer (2005-2006), Secretary (2006-2007), Vice President (2007-2008), President-Elect (2008-2009), and President (2009-2010).

The Colorado attorney also holds invitation-only memberships in the American Board of Trial Advocates and the American College of Trial Lawyers, the latter of which inducts less than one percent of lawyers nationwide and requires a thorough investigation into the candidate’s trial advocacy, ethical conduct, integrity, professionalism, and collegiality.

In addition to memberships in the nation’s foremost professional organizations, Natalie Brown has also been recognized by several print and media publications. In 2010, Law Week Colorado honored Natalie as Editor’s Choice for Best Trial Lawyer in Colorado. In 2012, Best Lawyers in America named her Plaintiff’s Medical Malpractice Lawyer of the Year for Colorado. Best Lawyers in America has recognized Natalie Brown every year since 2005.

Colorado Super Lawyers has named the personal injury attorney a Super Lawyer every year from 2006 to the present with honors such as inclusion in the list of the Top 100 Lawyers in Colorado and Top 50 Women Lawyers. In 2001, the CTLA presented her with its Case of the Year award for Preston v. Dupont, 35 P.2d 433 (Colo.2001).

Born and raised in Butte, Montana, Natalie graduated with honors from the University of Montana in 1982. In 1986, she obtained her J.D. from the University of Denver and was admitted to practice in Colorado’s federal and state courts.

Natalie’s colleagues at Franklin D. Azar & Associates congratulated her on her achievement. Frank Azar, the founder of the law firm, thanked Natalie, saying, “This is a well-deserved recognition that truly encapsulates the skill and dedication of one of this firm’s best attorneys. This is another feather in her cap and given her long line of achievements, we are confident that there will be plenty more. I speak for everyone when I say that we are extremely grateful to have her at the firm, by our side, guiding us with her wisdom in jurisprudence. To Natalie, for the inspiration that you have provided us, for your integrity and professionalism, for being such an integral part of this firm that you have helped build, Thank You!”

Clients of the Colorado personal injury law firm have often highlighted Natalie Brown’s contribution to their cases. One reviewer says, “Great law firm. I would refer them to anyone that needs a great attorney. Thank you, Ms. Natalie Brown.”

Another client writes, “We are so thankful and grateful for Natalie and her willingness to take on this case with Shannon. The two of them were amazing. It was a long 3-year journey and they never gave up. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. The outcome was more than we could have ever imagined.”

