Ascot Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of the Company’s second annual Sustainability Report. This report will continue to evolve as Ascot progresses from development into production next year. The 2022 Sustainability Report can be accessed and downloaded at the address below.



Derek White, President and CEO, commented, "In our second annual Sustainability Report, we have built upon the foundation laid in last year’s report in terms of environmental, social, and governance performance and disclosure. In 2022 Ascot maintained its strong safety record with another year of zero lost time incidents. The Company continues to prioritize female representation at all levels of the organization, with 29% of the Board of Directors, 42% of senior management, and 40% total Ascot employees. In 2022 we also started measuring our greenhouse gas footprint via an inaugural emissions audit across scopes 1 and 2 – an important addition as we progress towards production next year.”

Figure 1 – 2022 Sustainability Report Dashboard

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian junior exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing Premier gold mine, located on Nisga’a Nation Treaty Lands, in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle. Ascot shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT. Concurrent with progressing the development of Premier, the Company continues to successfully explore its properties for additional high-grade underground resources. Ascot is committed to the safe and responsible development of Premier in collaboration with Nisga’a Nation as outlined in the Benefits Agreement.

