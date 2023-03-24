Ultimovacs ASA: Annual Report 2022

Oslo, 24 March 2023: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”, ticker ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, announces that the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA has approved the Annual Report and ESG Report for 2022.

Please find a PDF version of the annual report, as well as the report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as attachments to this release. The Annual Report is also available at the company's website: www.ultimovacs.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 90686815





Attachments